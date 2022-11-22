ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 11/17/2022, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Carver School Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 32 of Great Mills, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Ryan was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Ryan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was served his warrant.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 14 – November 20, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,582 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-67524:. On November 19, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the Rod N’ Reel Resort located at 4160...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Chad William DeLong

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Chad William DeLong, 25 of Owings, MD. DeLong is wanted for being a Fugitive of Justice (PA). Anyone with information in regards to DeLong, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
OWINGS, MD
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
Mobile Home Fire In Charles County Under Investigation

WELCOME, Md. – On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., reports came in of a mobile home on fire located at the 7000 block of Annapolis Road in Welcome, Maryland. According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire originated on the exterior of the residence. The fire eventually spread to a nearby vehicle and the mobile home.
WELCOME, MD
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Famous Footwear

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man and woman pictured. On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:12 pm, the suspects used distraction tactics to steal numerous pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in California. The two suspects then...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
BETHESDA, MD
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 6 am, the suspect entered the California Walmart, removed a computer from the shelf and walked out of the store without paying.
CALIFORNIA, MD
59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
LA PLATA, MD
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD

