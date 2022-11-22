Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5dc.com
3 teens, 1 adult shot outside shopping center in Temple Hills
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A shooting at a shopping center in Temple Hills Wednesday night left four people — including three teenagers — injured. Prince George County police said they received a call just before 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The incident the caller was referring to took place in the 2300 block of Iverson Street near Los Nietos Salvadorean Restaurant and a 24/7 discount tobacco and wireless store.
4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
Bay Net
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 11/17/2022, Tpr T. Hersh conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Carver School Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Steven Michael Ryan, 32 of Great Mills, MD had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Ryan was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Ryan was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was served his warrant.
WTOP
Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 14 – November 20, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,582 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-67524:. On November 19, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the Rod N’ Reel Resort located at 4160...
Bay Net
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Chad William DeLong
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Chad William DeLong, 25 of Owings, MD. DeLong is wanted for being a Fugitive of Justice (PA). Anyone with information in regards to DeLong, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes
FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
Bay Net
Mobile Home Fire In Charles County Under Investigation
WELCOME, Md. – On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., reports came in of a mobile home on fire located at the 7000 block of Annapolis Road in Welcome, Maryland. According to the State Fire Marshal report, the fire originated on the exterior of the residence. The fire eventually spread to a nearby vehicle and the mobile home.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Famous Footwear
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man and woman pictured. On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:12 pm, the suspects used distraction tactics to steal numerous pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in California. The two suspects then...
WJLA
11-year-old Maryland boy runs back into burning apartment to rescue 2-year-old sister
SALISBURY, Md. (7News) — An 11-year-old Maryland boy was slightly burned Tuesday evening when he ran back into his burning second-floor apartment to rescue his 2-year-old sister, first responders said. Investigators said the boy exited the apartment upon discovering the fire, but once outside he realized his 2-year-old sister...
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
WJLA
Narcotics officer warns of fentanyl-laced pills amid surge of student overdoses in Md.
BELTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Since mid October, they’ve been happening with greater frequency. The latest this week at High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. -- overdoses inside Prince George’s County Schools or involving students at home. Nearly a dozen in a little more than a month,...
Body found in parked car at Cottage City used car lot sparks death investigation
COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Police in Cottage City are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the back seat of a mini van parked in a used car lot Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body was discovered by an employee in a car that had been...
Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 6 am, the suspect entered the California Walmart, removed a computer from the shelf and walked out of the store without paying.
Bay Net
59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
