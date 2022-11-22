It’s not your imagination: Wildfires have become more prevalent in recent years. In the United States, an average of 61,289 occur annually, impacting around 7.4 million acres every year, and experts say that they will likely increase in 2023 and beyond. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) and other experts, this is a direct result of climate change and the drier conditions resulting from it. Of course, not all fires are wildfires. So, what is a wildfire, exactly, and what do you need to know to protect yourself?

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO