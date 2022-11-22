Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
Jax’s new sheriff lays out agenda as former Democratic opponent prepares for March election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff TK Waters won his election just two weeks ago, and already his Democratic opponent Lakesha Burton appears to be eying another challenge in the March Unitary Election. Waters announced his new leadership team at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters Tuesday and laid out some of his...
News4Jax.com
In historic first, St. Johns County teachers vote down pay raise because it wasn’t enough
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County teachers have rejected a proposed pay raise, with many saying the raise wasn’t big enough. The fact that the union rejected the proposal was historic. The St. Johns County teachers union has been around since 1975 and has never voted against a pay increase — until last week.
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday […]
Behind Stacey Abrams’ concession speech — and what might be next for her
LISTEN: Stacey Abrams faced harsh criticism after refusing to concede in her 2018 loss of the gubernatorial race. Four years later, election night played out much differently. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— On the campaign trail in Stacey Abrams’ rematch against Kemp, there was one question that she couldn’t escape:...
Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
Atlanta Daily World
3 Deputies Arrested in Beating of Georgia Inmate(Video)
Three deputies caught on video beating a Black inmate at a Georgia detention center have been arrested and fired, according to WSB-TV. On Tuesday (November 22), the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that their separate investigations into the beating of Camden County Detention Center inmate Jarrett Hobbs, 41, had concluded. As a result, Deputies Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick, and Ryan Biegel are all facing charges of battery and violating the oath of office.
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
News4Jax.com
Former Camden County Sheriff’s Office sergeant filed civil lawsuit under Georgia Whistleblower Act. Here’s what she alleges
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee released the video last week. Camden...
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
Quinton Simon has been missing since early October.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
News4Jax.com
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in...
Jacksonville sheriff touts new command staff, addresses controversy over rank reversions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s new sheriff, T.K. Waters, addressed recent shake-ups in JSO’s command staff as he unveiled his new staff Tuesday afternoon in his first official press conference since being sworn in. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Waters touted his new leadership lineup’s experience,...
News4Jax.com
Turkey Trot: Annual charity 5K feasts on largest turnout for Thanksgiving race
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Thousands of runners took part in the annual Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K in Atlantic Beach on Thanksgiving morning. The goal was to raise $200,000 for UF Health’s Trauma Center to help those with brain injuries. The 9th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot 5K has...
Top Republican Dies
David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
Comments / 0