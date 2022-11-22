ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSAV News 3

Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Atlanta Daily World

3 Deputies Arrested in Beating of Georgia Inmate(Video)

Three deputies caught on video beating a Black inmate at a Georgia detention center have been arrested and fired, according to WSB-TV. On Tuesday (November 22), the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that their separate investigations into the beating of Camden County Detention Center inmate Jarrett Hobbs, 41, had concluded. As a result, Deputies Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick, and Ryan Biegel are all facing charges of battery and violating the oath of office.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida faces more reinsurance problems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE

