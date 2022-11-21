ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z

By Martin Berrios
92Q
92Q
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksVcG_0jJo9Phg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTrG1_0jJo9Phg00

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way.

As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given an insider scoop to her supposed forthcoming projects. Kyle Buchanan took to social media to share hearsay. “Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyoncé’s 3-part ‘Renaissance’ project,” his post read. He also give some further details on these soon to be released installments saying “2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z.”

In an Instagram post the “Bow Down” singer shared how Renaissance was largely created during the pandemic. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

While King Bey has never formally curated a full out acoustic effort several of her songs, namely “Halo”, have become synonymous for their stripped down versions. Additionally, if there is truth to Kyle’s report, this would be the second time she has collaborated with her husband Jay-Z on an album. In 2018 they released Everything Is Love which spawned their hit debut single “Apesh*t”.

Neither Beyoncé or her label Columbia Records have confirmed the reports.

Photo: Tiffany & Co.

The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

50 Cent Posts Video of Himself Irritating Jay-Z By Running On Stage During Hov and Kanye West’s Performance

50 Cent took a trip down memory lane and posted a classic clip of himself irritating Jay-Z while Hov was performing. This afternoon (Nov. 17), 50 Cent went on Instagram to share a video clip that showed the moment when he ran around onstage during Jay-Z and Kanye West performing "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the 2007 edition of Screamfest in New York City. In the snippet, Fif is seen running on stage, grinning ear-to-ear as Hov is performing, visibly irritating him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
ETOnline.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
OK! Magazine

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef

NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
LOUISIANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”

Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul

Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
TMZ.com

Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts

Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
Black Enterprise

And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split

Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
92Q

92Q

540
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy