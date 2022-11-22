ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game

Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community

One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PENGUINS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Pittsburgh. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Pittsburgh, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake...

