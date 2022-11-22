Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NBC Sports
Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
Proteau: Vancouver Canucks Should Start Selling and Rebuild
Adam Proteau argues Vancouver's 5-4-1 performance in the last 10 games shouldn't be enough to prevent the team from making any changes.
Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach
Ty Hennes is an important piece to the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching staff and is receiving a deserve promotion.
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
FOX Sports
Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
FOX Sports
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Pittsburgh. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups in Pittsburgh, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake...
Graham Gano kicks longest field goal in Giants history on Thanksgiving Day
Gano hit a 57-yarder against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, his longest of the season and tied with Aldrick Rosas for the longest in Giants franchise history.
