At the Irasburg Village School, a math teacher’s departure has administrators struggling
In the Orleans Central Supervisory Union, the departure points to persistent staffing shortages. Read the story on VTDigger here: At the Irasburg Village School, a math teacher’s departure has administrators struggling.
Housing pods on Elmwood Ave delayed, charter changes head to Weinberger’s desk
Lebanon School Board makes controversial decision to keep school resource officer
LEBANON, N.H. — The Lebanon School District approved funds to keep their school resource officer in school as part of the annual budget. “Our program has been in place for 17 years now,” said Matthew Isham, deputy chief of the Lebanon Police Department. “And what it does is it puts an officer into the schools, from elementary all the way to the high school.”
Waterbury community members recognized for acts of kindness
Franklin County legislators weigh impeachment for newly elected sheriff
Several Franklin County state legislators say they’re weighing whether to support impeaching the county’s newly elected sheriff next year and removing him from office. John Grismore, who was charged with assault after he kicked a suspect in custody in August, won about 44% of the vote for sheriff this month.
Rice Memorial High School Announces Permanent Principal
David Young, the Superintendent of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington Catholic schools, announced Dr. Andrew Keough as Rice Memorial High School’s (Rice) permanent principal on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Rice’s annual Stunt Nite performance at the Flynn. “What really distinguishes Dr. Keough as a leader is...
Champlain College, Hula announce entrepreneurial partnership
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students. Officials say the collaboration gives Champlain students access to Hula’s entrepreneur network and state-of-the-art campus to jumpstart the college’s expansion into bio-sciences. It will...
Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Many Fairfax residents say they were unaware of the vote on a $36.5 million bond to renovate Bellows Free Academy. The bond narrowly passed by 33 votes on Election Day after two previous failed attempts.
Housing pods delayed; charter changes head to mayor’s desk
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger first presented his 10-point housing plan last December. Nearly a year later, the city is checking in on the plan to see how much has been accomplished. Weinberger told WCAX News on Monday that every single item on the list has been...
Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a problem for the Progressive Party in Vermont? Democrats scored big wins on Election Day. The Progs-- not so much. Kevin McCallum at Seven Days looked into why. He told our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see their conversation.
How Killington partners with a Vermont college to staff the ski resort
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
Burlington City Council to consider ranked choice voting, all-resident voting
Claudio Fort resigns as president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center
Vermont Business Magazine Rutland Regional Medical Center Board Chair, Mark Foley, Jr announced today that president and CEO Claudio Fort has resigned his position and will leave the hospital at the end of December. Fort joined Rutland Regional in April 2018 and led the hospital and the Rutland community through the unprecedented response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January
A representative from the Community and Economic Development Office told the council that she recognized that the delay “leaves a gap” in emergency housing for those experiencing homelessness as winter approaches. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January.
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
