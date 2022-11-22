ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, VT

mynbc5.com

Lebanon School Board makes controversial decision to keep school resource officer

LEBANON, N.H. — The Lebanon School District approved funds to keep their school resource officer in school as part of the annual budget. “Our program has been in place for 17 years now,” said Matthew Isham, deputy chief of the Lebanon Police Department. “And what it does is it puts an officer into the schools, from elementary all the way to the high school.”
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Waterbury community members recognized for acts of kindness

Food temptations are all around this time of year, so how can you make healthy choices while digging into your holiday meals?. How Killington partners with a Vermont college to staff the ski resort. Updated: 3 hours ago. Skiers from around the world are heading to Vermont for the Killington...
WATERBURY, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Rice Memorial High School Announces Permanent Principal

David Young, the Superintendent of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington Catholic schools, announced Dr. Andrew Keough as Rice Memorial High School’s (Rice) permanent principal on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Rice’s annual Stunt Nite performance at the Flynn. “What really distinguishes Dr. Keough as a leader is...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Champlain College, Hula announce entrepreneurial partnership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students. Officials say the collaboration gives Champlain students access to Hula’s entrepreneur network and state-of-the-art campus to jumpstart the college’s expansion into bio-sciences. It will...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Many Fairfax residents say they were unaware of the vote on a $36.5 million bond to renovate Bellows Free Academy. The bond narrowly passed by 33 votes on Election Day after two previous failed attempts.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Housing pods delayed; charter changes head to mayor’s desk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger first presented his 10-point housing plan last December. Nearly a year later, the city is checking in on the plan to see how much has been accomplished. Weinberger told WCAX News on Monday that every single item on the list has been...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a problem for the Progressive Party in Vermont? Democrats scored big wins on Election Day. The Progs-- not so much. Kevin McCallum at Seven Days looked into why. He told our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see their conversation.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington City Council to consider ranked choice voting, all-resident voting

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Claudio Fort resigns as president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center

Vermont Business Magazine Rutland Regional Medical Center Board Chair, Mark Foley, Jr announced today that president and CEO Claudio Fort has resigned his position and will leave the hospital at the end of December. Fort joined Rutland Regional in April 2018 and led the hospital and the Rutland community through the unprecedented response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

New charges in connection with Burlington murder

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging the U.S. Forest Service to abandon plans to log a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT

