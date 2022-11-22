ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson area hotel prices spike ahead of USC football game. Here's by how much

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu8bE_0jJo93cB00

It’s getting more expensive to be a Gamecocks fan, at least for this weekend.

Weekend hotel prices in Clemson have already begun to rise ahead of the University of South Carolina football game there against the Tigers on Saturday.

“Prices in this area are more expensive than usual,” Google notes under a search for hotels in Clemson for the weekend.

Some Clemson hotel one-night rates for the game, as of Monday, were already double their normal weekend prices. One hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Clemson, had a $549 listing on Monday for a one-night stay for the game — more than four times the $125 one-night rate it has listed the next weekend.

The in-state rivalry , which starts at noon this year, has begun garnering more interest after the Gamecocks demolished No. 5 Tennessee in a record-setting 63-38 upset win last Saturday.

The No. 9 Tigers are currently favored to win by an average of 14 points, according to VegasInsider.com . But if the Gamecocks perform as they did against Tennessee, the Tigers could be in for quite the challenge.

Here is a list of hotel room rates for one-night stays for two adults in the Clemson area as of Monday for Friday to Saturday and for the same period the following weekend. Prices could rise more this week as demand increases and rooms fill up.

Holiday Inn Anderson

  • Friday - Saturday: $279
  • Dec. 2 - Dec. 3: $116

Courtyard by Marriott Clemson

  • Friday - Saturday: $549
  • Dec. 2 - Dec. 3: $125

Comfort Inn & Suites Clemson

  • Friday - Saturday: $293
  • Dec. 2 - Dec. 3: $92

Home2 Suites by Hilton Anderson Downtown

  • Friday - Saturday: $250
  • Dec. 2 - Dec. 3: $141

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

  • Friday - Saturday: $190
  • Dec. 2 - Dec. 3: $74

Hampton Inn & Suites Seneca-Clemson area

  • Friday - Saturday: $278
  • Dec. 2 - Dec. 3: $119

