Read full article on original website
Related
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
cryptonewsz.com
Forget Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with no use case, backed staking token Oryen Network is here
Despite their lack of use, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin alternatives are growing daily. As the Oryen Network project shows, progress happens with utility. In the course of the current presale, the value of the ORY tokens has more than doubled. With a sharp eye for lucrative prospects, investors are the...
cryptonewsz.com
Huobi Token (HT) and NEM (XEM) are trending up, but the best crypto investment is still Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!
Cryptocurrencies are on the rise once again! Huobi Token and NEM are both trending up, but there is still one cryptocurrency that is outperforming them all. That currency is Snowfall Protocol. Let’s take a closer look at why Snowfall Protocol is such a good investment. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...
cryptonewsz.com
Monero (XMR) price attempts to recapture its lost grounds!
Monero needs no introduction, especially because of its uniqueness and feature that saw it getting blocked on multiple exchanges and countries. Sometimes uniqueness becomes the greatest trouble of crypto tokens, and here we are addressing the potential and outlook of XMR in modern-era computing. XMR was the first cryptocurrency to officially endorse the use of advanced cryptography to hide user data making it very challenging to trace actual users.
cryptonewsz.com
Binance welcomes Web3 leaders to lead Web3 industry recovery
The major cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, recently announced a collaboration with Web3 leaders. The integration will place them at the helm of Web3 IRI (Industry Recovery Initiative). IRI will create co-investment opportunities for companies trying to build and support Web3. To help users understand IRI and its operations, Binance released a...
cryptonewsz.com
KyberSwap Brings its swap rates on Solana with aggregator launch
By launching its aggregator on Solana, KyberSwap has expanded its DeFi presence. The integration would enable the platform to provide swap rates on Solana in a secure and user-friendly manner. This new development makes KyberSwap the first EVM decentralized exchange aggregator to offer competitive swap rates on Solana. Kyber Network’s...
cryptonewsz.com
Enter the Tora Inu presale before the token launch to become a forerunner
The Tora Inu project has begun the presale of its TORA coin. The coin is currently available for presale at a reduced price; the full market launch won’t take place until 2023. This meme coin is anticipated to skyrocket next year as a result of a fresh bull run. In reality, the current presale is already drawing a lot of investors. Meme coins do, in fact, generally boom as soon as they hit the markets.
cryptonewsz.com
MakerDAO expects $1.5M bad debt after FTX’s liquidity crisis!
MakerDAO, the largest decentralized finance protocol, has announced plans to liquidate heavily leveraged vaults to prevent excessive bad debt. They tweeted:. “Due to liquidations being previously disabled on the mentioned vault types, some positions accrued interest above their collateral value, resulting in being undercollateralized.”. They expect $1.5M worth of bad...
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades close to its crucial support
Despite the market capitalization trending close to $5 billion valuations, the token has been a subjective candidate of frequent ups and downs in the crypto realm. While there have been instances where the Shiba Inu token took huge gains in a short margin, such gains were quickly lost in equally drastic sell-offs.
Social Security: Estimate for 2023 COLA Pushes Into Double Digits After Latest Inflation Report
Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...
cryptonewsz.com
Proximity Labs declares a funding amount of $10 million
Proximity Labs has taken the firm decision to make a formal declaration of a funding amount of $10 million. This is coupled with other investors in the fray, such as Orderly Network, Spin, and Tonic. Primarily, this will aid in the development of decentralized orderbook solutions at the NEAR Foundation.
cryptonewsz.com
Uquid merges with Polygon to enhance Web3 shopping
Uquid is the absolute undisputed pioneer in the field of using DeFi and Web3 through every aspect related to e-commerce. The entity, which now makes the formal declaration of having merged with Polygon, does so with tremendous pride and a great deal of satisfaction. The team at Uquid sees this...
Comments / 0