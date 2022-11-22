ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pitchfork

Song of Salvation

The guitar riff that introduces “Ecstatic Reign,” the 16-minute closing track on Song of Salvation, is a sad, wispy melody that sounds a little like distant birdsong filtered through a chorus pedal and amplified inside an empty church. When a slow-motion drumbeat enters, drowned in echo that suggests a noirish fog lifting from the cymbals, it also sounds a little like “Lazy,” a 1994 slowcore lament by Low. The landscape slowly fills with distorted guitars, gothic synths, and death-metal growls that sound like a volcano erupting. Within moments, you are fully immersed in the world of Dream Unending, the dream-doom duo whose monuments to melancholy have never felt so crushing or beautiful.
Essence

Blair Underwood Is Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years

Over a year after announcing his divorce from his ex-wife, the award-winning actor has found love again. Blair Underwood has found love in an unexpected place. The L.A. Law star announced that he’s engaged to his friend of 41 years, Josie Hart, in a recent Instagram post. “My personal...
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
American Songwriter

5 of the Best Lyrics Written by Jeff Buckley

Before Jeff Buckley’s career was tragically cut short in 1997, the singer-songwriter cut deep with his satin vocals and heart-piercing lyrics. From his poignant rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to the pained wail of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” Buckley’s music was one of a kind.
American Songwriter

Brian Eno Remixes 2019 Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith Collaborative Track “Peradam”

Brian Eno has remixed the Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith collaborative track, “Peradam,” as part of a deluxe box set (Bella Union), out Nov. 25. Featuring a reissue of three of their albums— The Peyote Dance, Mummer Love, and Peradam—the deluxe release also includes an additional seven-track remix album, The Perfect Vision: Reworkings, featuring new interpretations of their songs by director Jim Jarmusch, Laraaji, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Lotic, Lucrecia Dalt, and Atom TM, as well as the Eno-reworked “Peradam,” which shaves the track down from its original length and sets it around more ominous pulses.
worleygig.com

Different Types of Electric Guitars and Their Uses

In order to be heard at normal performance volumes — unlike an acoustic guitar — an electric guitar must have external amplification and transform its strings’ vibration into electrical signals using one or more pickups. An amplifier can then be used to amplify the signal, which is typically required to generate sound through loudspeakers. There are many different types of electric guitars, each with its own distinct sound and style.
Gizmodo

The Pop Culture We're Thankful for Getting Us Through 2022

Thanksgiving is here. A day to sit back, reflect, and think about all the good things in your life. Family, friends, your health—those are all worthy. But what about shows, movies, and comics?. Each year, the io9 staff writes about the pop culture we’re thankful for. The entertainment that...
Gizmodo

Strange World Is a Wonderfully Weird and Fantastic Family Adventure

From the team behind Raya and the Last Dragon comes Strange World: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest feature, an eccentrically excellent pulp sci-fi adventure. It’s a wonderfully weird gem that I hope springboards into serialized tales about the Clade family that anchors the film. In Strange World, director...

