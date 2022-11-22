Read full article on original website
Helen Mirren says her and ex Liam Neeson just weren’t meant to be: ‘He’s such an amazing guy’
The Oscar winning actress recently appeared in a cover story for AARP Magazine where she discussed past high profile relationship, including her 5 year partnership with the ‘Taken’ star.
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocked The Red Carpet With An Everything Everywhere Accessory I Can’t Get Enough Of
Jamie Lee Curtis is repping Everything Everywhere All At Once ahead of Awards Season.
Brooke Shields Felt 'Taken Advantage of' During Her Controversial 1981 Interview with Barbara Walters
While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Brooke Shields opened up about the negative interview experiences she faced as a child, including her infamous sit-down with Barbara Walters Brooke Shields is opening up about the harrowing interview experiences she endured as a young star. In conversation with Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Nov. 22, the model and entrepreneur got candid about an interview that resulted in her setting boundaries as a child. "I had to watch an interview of when...
Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset
No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
thedigitalfix.com
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
‘It makes me roll my eyes’: Emily Blunt on the ‘worst thing ever’ to see in a script
Emily Blunt has revealed what she dreads seeing in film and TV scripts. The actor can currently be seen in BBC Two drama The English, starring as a woman on a revenge mission in 1890s America who collides with Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp, a Pawnee-born ex-US army officer on an adventure of his own.
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!
Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
AOL Corp
Michael J. Fox's ovation, the Laura Dern-Adam Sandler moment and Ke Huy Quan's big welcome: Inside the 2022 Governors Awards
“You guys are going to make me shake,” the reliably self-effacing Michael J. Fox told the audience after a lengthy standing ovation while receiving an honorary Oscar Saturday night at the Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards. Fox was honored alongside songwriter Diane Warren and filmmakers Peter Weir (Witness,...
People
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Sarah Hyland 'Jumped' at Chance to Reunite with Adam Devine on 'Pitch Perfect' Spinoff: 'We Love Each Other'
The former Modern Family costars will share the screen again in Peacock's musical/comedy series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Sarah Hyland didn't think twice about joining a new Pitch Perfect spinoff — especially because it meant getting to work with Adam Devine again. The Modern Family alums will share the screen again in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Peacock's musical/comedy series, which sees Pitch Perfect character Bumper (Devine) try his luck at chasing fame in Germany. For Hyland, who reportedly auditioned for a role in Pitch Perfect 2...
Daniel Craig Reveals Thanksgiving is Now His 'Favorite Holiday,' But Hates One Traditional Dish
"I've celebrated it for quite a long time," Daniel Craig told Stephen Colbert about Thanksgiving on Monday Daniel Craig is a fan of Thanksgiving. On Monday, the James Bond star told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the annual celebration is "probably" his favorite holiday. "I do understand Thanksgiving," Craig jokingly told Colbert when asked if he knew the history of the holiday. "It's about giving thanks as I understand it." "We do celebrate it, and we have American friends as well," added Craig, 54, who became a...
People
