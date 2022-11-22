Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...

1 DAY AGO