Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart

The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
People

Brooke Shields Felt 'Taken Advantage of' During Her Controversial 1981 Interview with Barbara Walters

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Brooke Shields opened up about the negative interview experiences she faced as a child, including her infamous sit-down with Barbara Walters Brooke Shields is opening up about the harrowing interview experiences she endured as a young star.  In conversation with Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Nov. 22, the model and entrepreneur got candid about an interview that resulted in her setting boundaries as a child.   "I had to watch an interview of when...
thedigitalfix.com

Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar

Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
People

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!

Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...
People

Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan

"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday.  On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
People

Sarah Hyland 'Jumped' at Chance to Reunite with Adam Devine on 'Pitch Perfect' Spinoff: 'We Love Each Other'

The former Modern Family costars will share the screen again in Peacock's musical/comedy series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Sarah Hyland didn't think twice about joining a new Pitch Perfect spinoff — especially because it meant getting to work with Adam Devine again.  The Modern Family alums will share the screen again in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Peacock's musical/comedy series, which sees Pitch Perfect character Bumper (Devine) try his luck at chasing fame in Germany. For Hyland, who reportedly auditioned for a role in Pitch Perfect 2...
People

Daniel Craig Reveals Thanksgiving is Now His 'Favorite Holiday,' But Hates One Traditional Dish

"I've celebrated it for quite a long time," Daniel Craig told Stephen Colbert about Thanksgiving on Monday Daniel Craig is a fan of Thanksgiving. On Monday, the James Bond star told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the annual celebration is "probably" his favorite holiday. "I do understand Thanksgiving," Craig jokingly told Colbert when asked if he knew the history of the holiday. "It's about giving thanks as I understand it." "We do celebrate it, and we have American friends as well," added Craig, 54, who became a...
People

People

