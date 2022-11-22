ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Meghan still called ‘Flower’ by mother Doria Ragland

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4183lp_0jJo8WqY00
World News

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that her mother still calls her “Flower”.

Meghan was in conversation with actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez on her Spotify podcast when the pair discussed nicknames.

Tuesday’s episode, which also features Sex And The City creator Candace Bushnell, is the penultimate in the Archetypes series.

Introducing the podcast, the duchess said: “And today we’re talking about living outside of the box – the box that we’ve talked about all season on this podcast, the different boxes that we try to get pushed inside of.

“What is it like when you live beyond those lines? When you colour outside of them, freely expressing our identities, and embracing the nuances that make us quite simply a human being.”

The episode, entitled “Beyond the Archetype: Human, Being”, begins with Meghan making a surprise visit to the Immaculate Heart all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles, where she was a pupil from the age of 12 until 17.

She said those are “really formative years”, adding: “They certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was… it was palpable.

“I was happy to be back there and it was also really fun, especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped in to some of the young ladies in volleyball practice.”

Later, in her chat with Pose star Rodriguez, Meghan revealed that her mother, Doria Ragland, still refers to her by a nickname.

“My mom still calls me Flower,” she said, adding: “I’ll be a 41-year-old Flower. That’s fine.”

During the episode, Meghan described the characters in Sex And The City – Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte – as “iconic”.

She said Bushnell’s writing “still holds up today”, adding: “It still feels boundless today. And in her recent novel and one woman show Is There Still Sex In The City? she continues to peel back the layers of what women can be in all stages of life.”

Bushnell told Meghan she did not make “a tonne of money” from Sex And The City, and, when the duchess asked her how that makes her feel, she replied: “Angry.”

Bushnell added: “That’s one of the realities. The fact of the matter is, you know, I’m fine, I’m OK, I’m doing OK, so I just keep working.”

During the podcast Meghan referred to a piece of art she has in her sitting room.

“It’s not fancy. It’s kind of this rectangle shape, almost plaque-like. And it just says a few words very simply across it – ‘Human kind be both’,” she said.

The duchess said her “dear friend” Genevieve gave her the artwork a couple of years ago, adding: “When I walk past it, it just always makes me smile, of course because I love her and our friendship and it reminds me of her.

“We’ve been super close since we were about 17. But also because it’s true. Human kind be both.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
brides.com

Meghan Markle Says She Planned Her Wedding as a Teenager

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, she made history for her elegant Givenchy dress, her lush floral decorations, and her new royal status. However, as a teenager, the Duchess of Sussex was required to plan her dream wedding for her high school religion class, and her vision as a 14-year-old didn’t quite match her actual nuptials. In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Markle chats with some students from Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, her former Catholic high school, about the project, which has been since removed from the curriculum. “Can you imagine,” she asks the students. “That to me was just what we did then, but now, for your generation, you’re thinking what on earth?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
In Style

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title

After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Following Wife Meghan Markle’s Footsteps? Spare Cover Is Giving Hollywood Vibes, Royal Commentator Says

Prince Harry is seemingly following his wife Meghan Markle's example, according to some royal commentators. One noticed that the cover of his upcoming memoir, Spare, is Markle's Variety cover because it was giving "Hollywood vibes." Prince Harry Giving' Hollywood Vibes' In Spare Cover, Royal Commentator Says. Royal commentators, Rachel Burchfield...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Who Is More Popular Royal Between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton?

Since the entry of Meghan Markle into Prince Harry’s life, there has been an unsaid rivalry between the former and Kate Middleton. The two royal women are not much fond of each other. The rumors of the strained relationship between the two began during Sussexes’ wedding, as it was speculated that Markle made her sister-in-law cry.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy