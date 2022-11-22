ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

‘It’s going to be legendary’: Dolly Parton to co-host New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus

By Octavia Johnson
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbJ6p_0jJo8SJe00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Country music icon and legend Dolly Parton announced on Twitter that she will help bring in the 2023 year with singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus .

Parton and Cyrus will host the “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the company’s app Peacock. They were both shown in a commercial asking people to join them in Miami.

Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton said in the video.

The collaboration between the two brings excitement to fans due to them both being from different generations of country music and Parton being Cyrus’ godmother.

The special plans to have a lineup with performances and special guests.

The show plans to end on Jan. 1, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Catholic Charities increase in clients, services after November arson

Last year’s New Year’s Eve Party involved Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The 2021 special was produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of “Saturday Night Live.”

Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, will also be in “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” She also has covered Parton’s well-known song, “Jolene.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. It happened on Sunday at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a 4-way tire iron […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after police say was shot on Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim arrived in a private vehicle to Methodist North around 5 a.m. He is currently in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in the Raleigh area.
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023

Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Confirms He’s Engaged To His ‘Soulmate’ Firerose, 34: See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Billy Ray Cyrus is getting married again! The country singer, 61, confirmed that he’s engaged to his girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, 34, on November 16. The couple posed for cute photos where Firerose gleefully showed off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring, as seen HERE. Billy told People that he and Firerose met on the set of Hannah Montana over ten years ago, and they reconnected during the COVID pandemic following Billy’s split from his wife of almost 30 years, Tish Cyrus, 55.
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy