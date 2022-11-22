ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 3

Related
brproud.com

What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For

Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Flu runs rampant in Louisiana as the holidays approach

NEW ORLEANS - After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Quilt Trail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grassroots art project is taking quilts from the bedroom and turning them into painted displays on homes and businesses. The Louisiana Quilt Trail got its start in the city of Ponchatoula. When you drive around Tangipahoa Parish, keep an eye out for these square,...
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana a hot spot for flu; Acadiana leads state in positive cases

After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Rain chances return this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — Rain chances return today, but it won't be a Thanksgiving washout!. We're starting dry this morning, but isolated showers will be around by late morning and early afternoon. Highs will warm into the 70s. Scattered showers develop later in the afternoon and last into the evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Flu on the rise in Louisiana

As local residents prepare for the holiday season, the Louisiana Department of Health employees are striving to help keep residents and loved ones healthy and safe. The LDH has reported a general increase in influenza activity in Louisiana and that it has already reached its highest point in the past five years.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy