brproud.com
What was Louisiana’s most searched Thanksgiving dish?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sides just became the main. According to data from Google Trends, how to make stuffing was one of the most searched Thanksgiving-related topics in the country this year. In Louisiana, cornbread dressing was the most uniquely searched stuffing. New Mexico, Texas, Mississippi, and other southern states also looked up cornbread dressing recipes.
10 Amazing Things The World Can Thank Louisiana For
Of course Louisiana is the birthplace of Terry Bradshaw, the Robertson clan and Kix Brooks. You are welcome world!. The "Thank You" might be a little more debatable considering we're also the birthplace of Britney Spears. However, Louisiana is also where the world got gumbo, jazz, Community Coffee and Tabasco...
theadvocate.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
999ktdy.com
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express takes to the rails to celebrate the season. Here are the stops in Louisiana where you can see the train and its holiday display.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Macy’s parade has a Louisiana float, but don’t expect any throws
Grand though it is, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade might not be the right cup of tea for many Louisianans. After all, the weather is cold up there, and the participants don’t throw anything. But our state will be represented on 34th Street with a giant alligator float. The...
KTBS
Flu runs rampant in Louisiana as the holidays approach
NEW ORLEANS - After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
theadvocate.com
Rain is on the way to southeast Louisiana. See forecast for Thanksgiving week.
Thanksgiving is forecast to be stormy and wet in southeast Louisiana, but it will be a little warmer, meteorologists say. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some places, with up to 3 inches of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Here's the outlook for...
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Quilt Trail
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grassroots art project is taking quilts from the bedroom and turning them into painted displays on homes and businesses. The Louisiana Quilt Trail got its start in the city of Ponchatoula. When you drive around Tangipahoa Parish, keep an eye out for these square,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana a hot spot for flu; Acadiana leads state in positive cases
After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
WDSU
Rain chances return this afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — Rain chances return today, but it won't be a Thanksgiving washout!. We're starting dry this morning, but isolated showers will be around by late morning and early afternoon. Highs will warm into the 70s. Scattered showers develop later in the afternoon and last into the evening.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Flu on the rise in Louisiana
As local residents prepare for the holiday season, the Louisiana Department of Health employees are striving to help keep residents and loved ones healthy and safe. The LDH has reported a general increase in influenza activity in Louisiana and that it has already reached its highest point in the past five years.
proclaimerscv.com
Authorities in Louisiana Reported- Certain SNAP Benefits have been Compromised and are Being Misused in Texas
In Louisiana, on 21 November 2022 Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that many residents and recipients in sabine parish have compromised on their SNAP benefits, based on the reports from DCFS- Department of Child and Family Services in Louisiana. In Texas, according to authorities, it meant that the SNAP...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
cenlanow.com
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old suspected to be a runaway. Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a...
WDSU
Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced
BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
KTBS
Most popular baby names for girls in Louisiana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Comments / 3