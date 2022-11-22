Read full article on original website
WISN
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
wxerfm.com
Sheboygan Wards Selected For WEC Voting System Audit
Two wards in the City of Sheboygan have been selected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to undergo a voting system audit. Deputy City Clerk Melissa Clevenger sent out notice on Tuesday afternoon that the reporting units involved are Ward 2 and Ward 11, both of which utilize the Clear Ballot Group/Clear Cast voting system. That is an optical scanning system used to tabulate ballots, and is one of six optical scanning systems used in Wisconsin. Five other voting systems fall under the “Accessible Voting Equipment” category of approved systems, but none are involved in the City of Sheboygan audit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
wearegreenbay.com
Customers fill grocery stores searching for last-minute Thanksgiving favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Thanksgiving approaches, lines at grocery stores are becoming more crowded than usual. Shopper Mary Williams says she does not mind last-minute shopping to serve her family. “I like some of that, a little bit of that hustle and bustle. I decided at the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?
West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
ozaukeepress.com
Port Washington’s three of a kind:
The best season possibly in school history earned the Port Washington High School volleyball team three selections to the North Shore Conference first team. Each comes with her own accolade. Senior setter Sydney Hoeft nearly led the league in assists and may have set a school record. Senior outside hitter...
CBS 58
Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper reflects on Darrell Brooks trial
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "It's time for Darrell Brooks to stop running. It's time for him to stop lying. It's time for him to be held accountable for his actions." We're hearing from the woman who prosecuted Darrell Brooks, sending him to prison for life for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced to prison for conspiracy to defraud Medicare & Medicaid
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man convicted of conspiracy to defraud Medicare and Medicaid will spend the next several years behind bars and pay restitution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, on November 18, David Guerrero Jr. was sentenced to 32 months in prison and will have to pay over $1 million to Medicare and Medicaid.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
wxerfm.com
Resignation Opens Position on County Vets Service Commission
The Sheboygan County Board is looking for someone to fill an open position on the Veterans Service Commission. Board Chairman Vernon Koch said in a release on Wednesday that the vacancy was due to a resignation, and requires someone to serve the remainder of the term which expires on December 31, 2023. The Commission meets the first Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Service Offices at 650 Forest Avenue in Sheboygan Falls.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
WBAY Green Bay
Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently Closing
The latest location to shutter has been considered by customers as “unexpected,” and is due to lease issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KaukaunaCommunityNews.com.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 22, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday. November 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wxerfm.com
DOT: Plan Travels Ahead, Eliminate Distractions During Holiday Driving
The Wisconsin DOT has some advice for holiday travelers: plan ahead and eliminate distractions. Wisconsin’s construction season is largely complete, but a few projects could impact your trip in this area. I-43 is still being rebuilt between Capitol Drive in Milwaukee and Wisconsin Highway 60 at Grafton, and motorists can expect lane closures and speed limit reductions in certain segments. Also, those traveling I-41 in Milwaukee County will encounter a traffic shift between Watertown Plank Road and North Avenue. And because exit ramps at North Avenue and Mayfair Road are closed, holiday shoppers are being encouraged to use either Burleigh Street or Watertown Plank Road instead.
