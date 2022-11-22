ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

WISN

Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years

MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wxerfm.com

Sheboygan Wards Selected For WEC Voting System Audit

Two wards in the City of Sheboygan have been selected by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to undergo a voting system audit. Deputy City Clerk Melissa Clevenger sent out notice on Tuesday afternoon that the reporting units involved are Ward 2 and Ward 11, both of which utilize the Clear Ballot Group/Clear Cast voting system. That is an optical scanning system used to tabulate ballots, and is one of six optical scanning systems used in Wisconsin. Five other voting systems fall under the “Accessible Voting Equipment” category of approved systems, but none are involved in the City of Sheboygan audit.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Timothy Hoeller Carroll threats case, why state could be in contempt

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A shortage of bed space at a state mental hospital has hundreds of jail inmates waiting for court-ordered treatment, including Timothy Hoeller, a man charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University. "This is a travesty," said Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren. Hoeller is charged with making...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?

West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
WEST BEND, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Port Washington’s three of a kind:

The best season possibly in school history earned the Port Washington High School volleyball team three selections to the North Shore Conference first team. Each comes with her own accolade. Senior setter Sydney Hoeft nearly led the league in assists and may have set a school record. Senior outside hitter...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced to prison for conspiracy to defraud Medicare & Medicaid

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man convicted of conspiracy to defraud Medicare and Medicaid will spend the next several years behind bars and pay restitution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, on November 18, David Guerrero Jr. was sentenced to 32 months in prison and will have to pay over $1 million to Medicare and Medicaid.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wxerfm.com

Resignation Opens Position on County Vets Service Commission

The Sheboygan County Board is looking for someone to fill an open position on the Veterans Service Commission. Board Chairman Vernon Koch said in a release on Wednesday that the vacancy was due to a resignation, and requires someone to serve the remainder of the term which expires on December 31, 2023. The Commission meets the first Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Service Offices at 650 Forest Avenue in Sheboygan Falls.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Statewide alert issued for fraud suspect who hit eastern Wisconsin banks

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A state alert has been issued for a bank fraud suspect who recently struck in eastern Wisconsin. On Nov. 21, Kimberly A. Maine, 51, attempted to cash a check worth $3,640 at Bank First National, 202 N Hickory Street in Whitelaw. Investigators say she used the name Kelly E. Sutherland and provided a debit card and Wisconsin driver’s license with the name Kelly Sutherland.
WISCONSIN STATE
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday. November 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wxerfm.com

DOT: Plan Travels Ahead, Eliminate Distractions During Holiday Driving

The Wisconsin DOT has some advice for holiday travelers: plan ahead and eliminate distractions. Wisconsin’s construction season is largely complete, but a few projects could impact your trip in this area. I-43 is still being rebuilt between Capitol Drive in Milwaukee and Wisconsin Highway 60 at Grafton, and motorists can expect lane closures and speed limit reductions in certain segments. Also, those traveling I-41 in Milwaukee County will encounter a traffic shift between Watertown Plank Road and North Avenue. And because exit ramps at North Avenue and Mayfair Road are closed, holiday shoppers are being encouraged to use either Burleigh Street or Watertown Plank Road instead.
WISCONSIN STATE

