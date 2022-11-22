Read full article on original website
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
Bay Net
The Hopeful Project In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In early spring 2022, St. Mary’s CDC was approached by a small group of local art-lovers with an idea: how to bring hope to Lexington Park. This idea of “hope” began with Charlie Hewitt, a renowned artist from St. Mary’s County who now lives in Portland, Maine, and his nationwide “Hopeful Project”. Charlie’s artwork–which may remind one of the large marquee signs you would see at a movie theater from years past–is painted colorfully and lit with LED bulbs, ultimately spelling out his project’s namesake: HOPEFUL.
Bay Net
NSWC Indian Head Division Employee Recognized With Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Recently retired Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) employee Ralph Lee Gootee Jr. was presented with the Department of the Navy (DON) Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest Navy civilian award, during an award presentation in Port Tobacco, Maryland, Nov. 10.
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan: Some Baltimore leaders 'deserve pink slips' not 'pay raises' as pension plan OKed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After a fractured Baltimore City Council moved a plan to change the pension requirements for themselves, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back on the vote and said the leadership inside City Hall should look at the problems facing the city before voting to help each other earn a pension sooner.
Bay Net
Christmas On The Square Cancelled
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
Bay Net
Vacancy Notice: St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee
CALIFORNIA, Md.— The St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee is seeking to fill four vacancies on the Committee. In order to maintain a gender-balanced committee, one position is open to a female applicant; 3 positions for male applicants; and, any one of the four vacancies are open to a non-binary applicant. This is what will be considered.
Bay Net
Friendly Food Drive Competition Provides For Families In Need
LA PLATA, Md. – As Thanksgiving approaches, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff members at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building are providing food for families in need. A service opportunity disguised as a friendly competition among various departments in the building provided a total of 15,091 food items...
Bay Net
Judy Center Early Learning Hub holds Ribbon Cutting At Indian Head Elementary School Site
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Indian Head Elementary School recently celebrated the opening of a Judy Center Early Learning Hub. It is the third Judy Center in the county with the others housed at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School and Eva Turner Elementary School. “The Judy Centers are unique...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
Bay Net
Rose Marie Rose
On November 16, 2022, Rose Marie Rose, of La Plata, MD, passed away at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Edward C. Rose. The family is deeply saddened by her passing, but are rejoicing in the...
popville.com
No More Vision for the Uptown Theatre Literally and Figuratively
Well the Uptown Vision retail space has been vacated at the Uptown Theatre:. As for the movie theater, back in October 2021, there was some premature, apparently, good news. There was talk that Landmark would be taking over the theater, alas, still haven’t heard anything after the initial excitement. Stay tuned.
GUILTY: Jury Convicts PA Woman In Connection With Stealing Nancy Pelosi's Laptop At Jan. 6 Riot
Former Mechanicsburg/Harrisburg woman, Riley June Williams has been found guilty by a jury in Washington, D.C. on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol— infamously in connection with the theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop. The 23-year-old had been charged with stealing a laptop from House...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
South County Cafe continues their Thanksgiving tradition
Welcome to South County Cafe in downtown Deale, where guys were chased out of the kitchen on thanksgiving so they jumped in their four wheelers.
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Large portion of Washington under boil order until further notice
UPDATE - City of Washington says the water treatment plant #1′s chlorine feed system has been prepared, but the boil order for a large portion of the community remains in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink. Water samples will be tested Tuesday morning, the city...
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
Post Office Temporarily Closed After Robbery
After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
