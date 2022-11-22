ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

TOTW: Adams Central Football

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BogYR_0jJo8N9F00

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight season, Adams Central (14-0) is bound for Lucas Oil Stadium after winning a semi-state title in dominant fashion. The Flying Jets look to soar past Indianapolis Lutheran in a rematch of last year’s Class A state title game.

The state-bound Jets are also being honored as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Adams Central has dominated opponents on the ground all season. A 3-headed monster of quarterback Ryan Black and running backs Keegan Bluhm and Ryan Tester has helped the Jets average 46.1 points per game this season.

On defense, playmakers like Bluhm, Gavin Cook and Zac Wurm have dominated on that side of the ball all season. The Jets have posted three shutouts this season, while allowing an average of 10.1 points per game.

Adams Central will look to avenge last year’s state title loss to Lutheran on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the IHSAA Class A State Championship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Homestead, Carroll, Concordia, Woodlan win to start season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first full night of boys basketball in the state of Indiana this season it was Homestead besting Huntington North, Carroll nipping Norwell, Concordia taming Leo, and Woodlan beating New Haven at the buzzer to headline area action on Wednesday. Homestead was dominant in the first-ever boys game played […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Carroll meets Center Grove in 6A state championship match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Prior to this school year, the Carroll Chargers earned a total of five state title trophies, two from baseball, two from girls cross country, and one from the boys cross country team. In just three days the Chargers will try and add another state title...
GREENWOOD, IN
WANE 15

TJD sits as Thompson leads Hoosiers over Little Rock

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Race Thompson scored a season-high 20 points despite getting bloodied in the first half and led No. 11 Indiana past Little Rock 87-68. Freshman Malik Reneau scored 10 points in his starting debut for the Hoosiers who are 5-0 for the second straight season. Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis sat out with […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WANE 15

Starling, Laszewski lead Irish over Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Freshman JJ Starling scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, Nate Laszewski had 22 and Notre Dame pulled way in the final 10 minutes to beat Bowling Green 82-66. Starling eclipsed his previous career high of 17 in his young collegiate career, hitting 10 of 11 shots, […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

NCAA selects Indianapolis as 2029 host site for Men’s Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ encore for hosting the Women’s Final Four in 2028? Hosting the men’s edition of the tournament a year later. The NCAA selected Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium as the site for the 2029 Men’s Final Four. The dates are March 31 and April 2, 2029. Indy previously welcomed the event in 1980, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants halt Charge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS – A few three-point barrages helped propel the Fort Wayne Mad Ants over the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday with a morning game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, 143-101. The Mad Ants hit 15 three pointers in the game with a 39.5 percent success rate. The Charge hit 11 of their 35 three point attempts. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
1017thepoint.com

RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Greenwood 8th-grader collapses during basketball practice, saved by CPR, AED

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An 8th-grade student in Greenwood’s life was saved last week by quick action, CPR and a defibrillator. An unidentified Greenwood student collapsed during a basketball practice on Friday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Community School Corporation. The student, a release said, needed immediate medical attention. Coaches running the practice, as well as […]
GREENWOOD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indianapolis pastor running for mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor. WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican. He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday. A formal announcement is expected soon. Jackson joins incumbent Mayor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy