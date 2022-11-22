TOTW: Adams Central Football

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight season, Adams Central (14-0) is bound for Lucas Oil Stadium after winning a semi-state title in dominant fashion. The Flying Jets look to soar past Indianapolis Lutheran in a rematch of last year’s Class A state title game.

The state-bound Jets are also being honored as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

Adams Central has dominated opponents on the ground all season. A 3-headed monster of quarterback Ryan Black and running backs Keegan Bluhm and Ryan Tester has helped the Jets average 46.1 points per game this season.

On defense, playmakers like Bluhm, Gavin Cook and Zac Wurm have dominated on that side of the ball all season. The Jets have posted three shutouts this season, while allowing an average of 10.1 points per game.

Adams Central will look to avenge last year’s state title loss to Lutheran on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the IHSAA Class A State Championship.

