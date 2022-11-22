ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
DRY RIDGE, KY
WLKY.com

Kenny Chesney stopping in Kentucky for 2023 tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Kentucky for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. For his ninth stop of the tour, he'll be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 25. There are several ways to get tickets for the tour, including multiple presales....
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bad credit? You might live in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Horse racing, bourbon, bluegrass music and college basketball might be some of the things you think of when Kentucky is mentioned. Good credit scores, however, are most likely not the first thing you think of. A new study from WalletHub suggests the Bluegrass State lands in the bottom ten for good credit […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

This is How Two Kentucky Sisters Built Profitable Business

Kentucky sisters Alyssa and Evelyn Nichols of Magical Maids Lip Balm are successful entrepreneurs. At just 9 and 7 years old, they're making a name for themselves all across Kentucky. The two sisters have succeeded in building a thriving business together while attending school, playing sports, upon their many other hobbies. Who doesn't love a great start-up story?
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Applications open for high-speed internet grants in Kentucky

Kentucky's governor says funds are available to provide more high-speed internet around the state. Governor Andy Beshear says that applications are now open for the next round of grant funding to support the state's expansion of high-speed internet for families, with more than $206 million in funds available. According to...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy