Essence

Blair Underwood Is Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years

Over a year after announcing his divorce from his ex-wife, the award-winning actor has found love again. Blair Underwood has found love in an unexpected place. The L.A. Law star announced that he’s engaged to his friend of 41 years, Josie Hart, in a recent Instagram post. “My personal...

