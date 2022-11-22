ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati will distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals to those in need Tuesday.

Meal kits include a turkey, roasting pan, fresh produce, stuffing and more.

The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food. No pre-registration is required.

“We know that there are a lot of people in our community right now who are struggling, who are having to make really tough decisions,” said Kristen Gallagher with St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati. “It means a lot to us to be able to provide that meal.”

More than 100 volunteers will help with the holiday tradition.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at 1125 Bank Street in the West End neighborhood.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

