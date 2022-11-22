VIDEO: Former hotel building in Richfield goes up in flames

RICHFIELD, Utah — A former hotel in central Utah caught fire Monday night.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the building was an extended-stay hotel located at 647 S. Main Street. The property used to be a Motel 6 and now offers people a place to stay for an extended period of time.

About 80 people were displaced as a result of the fire, with the American Red Cross reporting 35 families were displaced.

Officials said all tenants were accounted for and some were transported to the hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. Others were taken to the Sevier County Fairgrounds as an evacuation shelter.

State fire marshals said the fire's origin had been located, but that it's cause is still undetermined. The fire is not considered to be suspicious or human-caused.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the fire was a "devastating loss."

"This was a devastating loss of low income housing that affects many families who lost everything," he wrote in a tweet. "We are grateful for local residents and leaders who have stepped up to help these families. The state is working closely with everyone impacted by the fire."

Local witnesses also told FOX 13 News that the hotel was being converted into an apartment building. The Richfield Reaper reported earlier this month that the process of turning the building into affordable housing units was underway.

The American Red Cross provided assistance for those who were displaced. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided food for evacuees, officials report.