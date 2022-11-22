ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man shot at Bronx gas station dies after driving for miles, crashing into cars, flipping

By Adam Warner
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man who was shot in the back at a Bronx gas station on Monday evening drove for about two miles with a mortal gunshot wound before he crashed into multiple parked cars and flipped the Toyota, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was behind the wheel of the Toyota at the Gulf gas station at 70 Major Deegan North, between Van Cortlandt Park and Woodlawn Heights, just before 5 p.m. when someone came up and shot him once in the back.

The man was shot at a Gulf gas station just before 5 p.m. Monday. Photo credit Google Street View

The wounded victim drove for about two miles to Van Cortlandt Village, where he crashed into multiple parked cars and flipped his vehicle in the area of Sedgewick Avenue and W. 231st Street.

Officers responding to a 911 call found him shot in the overturned car.

EMS transported him to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

No arrests had been reported Monday as the investigation continued.

Comments / 6

Sharon Burke
1d ago

This just keep on happening with people still being shot and sometimes killed in this very violent country. When is this reckless and destructive activity by these brainless males going to stop the nonsense?

Reply
5
Traci AM
1d ago

JUST DEMONIC!!! This whole issue of people being mentally driven to walk up and randomly shoot someone that they don’t know and never did anything to them at all

Reply(1)
5
 

