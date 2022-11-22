ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Football Daily | You will never take away an England fan’s right to get excited

By John Brewin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkNV7_0jJo7qhH00

‘I WALKED ALONG THE AVENUE …’

The volleys of beer zinging across Boxpark Croydon during England’s Human Rights World Cup opener against Iran were presumably made up of Bud Zero. It was Monday lunchtime, not usually a time slot associated with epic b@ntz, but England supporters acting up for the cameras made it feel like this might actually be a real World Cup. Some traditions die hard. You can take away booze in the stands, you can disallow the wearing of any rainbow insignia associated with LBGTQ+ rights on armbands, kits or even among fans and hacks, Gianni Infantino, but you will never take away an England fan’s right to get ruddy, bloody excited.

Though perhaps they were justified in their excitement. Six goals slammed in against the Fifa-ranked No 20 team in all of world football. Five different scorers, and in Jude Bellingham, a commanding performance from a teenager looking like a globe-straddling megastar . And for those demanding it, Gareth Southgate had released his metaphorical handbrake, letting fly his dogs of war. Bukayo Saka, scoring twice, and Marcus Rashford, sauntering on as substitute to score within seconds, buried something of the ghosts of that Not Euro 2020 penalty shootout.

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

Any downsides? Not really, though Harry Maguire, who had played well before that, was again on the crime scene as Mehdi Taremi scored Iran’s first goal, the Manchester United man a little slow to the punch. And perhaps the draining effects of the added variable that every coach now faces: Fifa’s latest tinkering with the format has led to matches lasting north of 100 minutes, rather than 90. Southgate’s men played something like 28 added minutes over two halves. A high proportion of time is being added on … in a similar fashion to how attendance figures are being swelled beyond official capacities.

The Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium has a listed capacity of 40,000, and yet 43,418 were reported to have attended Wales’s return to Big Stage for the first time since 1958, and USA! USA!! USA!!!’s return after missing out on Russia 2018. And that’s despite empty seats being clearly visible to all those watching at home. Those who were there saw a game that got away from the Americans , who excelled in the first half, scored a fine goal through Timothy Weah and then fell victim to Wales getting it launched to towering half-time sub Kieffer Moore. Gareth Bale was a fringe presence until winning a penalty from a dumbfounded Walker Zimmerman. “You make the call,” demanded NBC Sport Soccer on Social Media Disgraces, showing a still of the unfortunate Zimmerman clearly removing Bale’s legs from under him. “Was this a foul?” Of course it was. And of course Bale scored from the spot. The wash of emotion that followed was more evidence that, phew, this might just be a World Cup of sorts after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2XLc_0jJo7qhH00
Close up and personal. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

LIVE ON BIG WEBSITE!

Join John Brewin for Denmark 2-1 Tunisia at 1pm (all times GMT), Barry Glendenning will be on deck for Mexico 2-1 Poland from 4pm, while Jonathan Howcroft will be your flamin’ guide for Australia 1-3 France.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The [HR] World Cup shouldn’t be here. It shouldn’t be here … The corruption, regarding Fifa, you’ve got a country, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people. I think it’s great that it’s been brought up … You can’t treat people like that. We all love football, we love soccer, we’re on about spreading the game. But just to dismiss human rights flippantly because of a football tournament. It’s not right. It shouldn’t be here …. Treat people with decency, that’s the bottom line” – Roy Keane uses his ITV punditry platform to good effect .

FOOTBALL DAILY LETTER

“Thought I might find it hard not to watch the game but it’s not really that hard at all. Waiting for Gianni Infantino’s next performance is going to make it difficult for the football to compete anyway, on this stage” – Neil Chalmers.

Send your letters to the.boss@theguardian.com . And you can always tweet Football Daily – while you can – via @guardian_sport . Today’s winner of our prizeless letter o’the day is … Rollover .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

USA’s European elite sparkle then fizzle on World Cup return against Wales

Gregg Berhalter displayed a preference for players who ply their trade overseas. For large parts of Monday’s game it was clear why. For the better part of 80 minutes on a cool Monday night in the Arabian desert west of Doha, it looked like the United States’ much talked-about golden generation was finally taking flight, perhaps ahead of schedule. More than five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and nearly eight-and-a-half years since their most recent appearance at the tournament, the second-youngest team in Qatar were making a swaggering return to the sport’s biggest stage.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group...
The Guardian

Wales fans have rainbow-coloured hats confiscated before USA game in Qatar

The Football Association of Wales is investigating the circumstances around female supporters having rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated upon entry to the team’s Group B opener against USA. Some Wales fans reported being confronted by security for bringing the hats into the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and others have had...
The Guardian

Man, 31, charged with abduction and murder of schoolgirl in France

A 31-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and murder of a schoolgirl in France, one month after the killing of a girl in Paris caused outrage. The latest victim, a 14-year-old named as Vanesa in French media, was taken on her way home from school in the town of Tonneins last Friday in the rural Lot-et-Garonne region.
The Guardian

Emperor Charles V's secret code cracked after five centuries

A team of researchers have cracked a five century-old code that reveals a rumoured French plot to kill the Roman emperor and king of Spain Charles V. Charles was one of the most powerful men of the 16th century, presiding over a vast empire that took in much of western Europe and the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Leader Telegram

Southgate reminds England it hasn't beaten US at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010. Their next match is coming Friday in Qatar, and Southgate told his players to go out and finally get one back. ...
The Guardian

We love Brazilian skill, so why do we criticise their flair players so much?

The World Cup has finally started and, for some Brazil players, representing their national team may prove a welcome break from the day job. Manager Tite included 12 players from the Premier League in his 26-man squad – second only to England – and 22 in total from European clubs. Brazilian players have increasingly made home in Europe but their style is not always feted. At least once a month this season a young, skilful Brazilian has been criticised for doing what they do best: entertaining fans, expressing themselves and exhibiting their art.
The Guardian

The Guardian

509K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy