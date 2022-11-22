ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Rafael Devers, Red Sox really $80 million apart?

By Rob Bradford
Xander Bogaerts might be the Red Sox' Plan A, but Rafael Devers isn't far behind.

While the free agent shortstop continues to be courted by the likes of Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies in between Red Sox' offers, Devers continues to negotiate an extension with the Sox.

And while there isn't the same sense of urgency when it comes to Bogaerts and Devers, the idea of the third baseman heading into 2023 with just one year left on his current contract remains equally as unsettling for Red Sox followers.

It's why when we hear that the Sox and Devers might be as much as $80 million apart - as is being reported by Jon Heyman - the uneasiness only grows.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has made it clear that he doesn't view Devers' situation in the same light as Mookie Betts three years. Unlike was the case with Betts, the Red Sox have no plans to deal Devers if a deal can't be struck prior to spring training, in large part because they have more confidence an agreement can be reached.

