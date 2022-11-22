ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Column: Liars lose and deniers are denied. In the midterms, democracy comes out ahead

By Mark Z. Barabak
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NqpS_0jJo7mPb00
Fidel Flores holds his dog, Lulu, as his wife, Anna Marina, works on her ballot at a polling station at a senior center in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Today we discuss liars, deniers and standing at the precipice.

Wow, what an election!

Indeed. Something in the midterm results to please everyone. Republicans took control of the House. Democrats kept hold of the Senate.

Any moment now I expect the clouds to part and a chorus of heavenly angels to break out in song.

Seriously.

OK, forget the celestial choir. But there was some seriously good news emerging from this acrid election cycle : All the bad things that didn't happen.

Such as?

There were no major glitches in the casting or counting of tens of millions of ballots.

There was no political violence. Sad having to take that into account, but that's where we are these days.

Perhaps most importantly, voters rejected several high-profile candidates who parroted the "Big Lie" about a stolen 2020 election or who set out to hijack the balloting machinery so they could manipulate the result of future elections.

Or both.

Thankfully, with one notable exception, most of those defeated candidates accepted their loss rather than emulate the Republican whiner-in-chief, former President Trump. The outlier is Arizona gubernatorial loser Kari Lake , who's apparently auditioning for the role of Trump's 2024 running mate by threatening a groundless lawsuit and proving she can just as blithely ignore facts and act irresponsibly.

"Relative to expectations, that kind of behavior was less common than we feared," said Brendan Nyhan, a Dartmouth College government professor and co-founder of Bright Line Watch , a group that monitors the state of American democracy. "It's an important step forward."

Go on.

Let's begin with the outcome in several battleground states. Those are the ones that will probably be key in deciding the 2024 presidential campaign.

In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as Arizona, voters rejected election-denying candidates for governor. That's important because it's up to the governor to certify the election results in his or her state. Refusing to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential race in the face of incontrovertible evidence showed a willingness on the part of those conniving GOP candidates to subvert future elections they don't like.

Really?

Don't take my word for it. Running for governor of Wisconsin, Tim Michels vowed if he won Republicans would "never lose another election" in that perennially hard-fought state.

That's not kosher.

No, it's not.

You also saw Big Lie proponents lose Senate races in Arizona , Nevada and New Hampshire. That matters because it's up to Congress to certify the result of the presidential election, which is what the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, egged on by Trump, were attempting to prevent.

Whew.

Significantly, voters rejected a number of Republicans running for secretary of state , the position that supervises elections in most of the country. A victory would have allowed saboteurs not only to try to change the rules and make it harder to vote — by, say, eliminating mail ballots or erecting barriers to participation — but also to potentially manipulate the results to benefit their preferred candidates.

Fortunately, election deniers lost secretary of state races in the swing states of Arizona, Nevada and Michigan as well as Democratic-leaning Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico and Vermont.

So the talk of "democracy on the brink" was overblown?

I wouldn't say so. The threat was real. And it was vital for voters to understand the stakes of the midterm election.

Obviously, many did. More than 4 in 10 of those interviewed in a survey for the Associated Press said they considered the future of democracy to be a pressing concern, just behind inflation. That helps explain why Democrats did better than expected and so many election-denying, Trump-embracing Republicans were defeated.

Look at it this way: If there was a gas leak inside a house and you warned someone against lighting a match inside, would you say the warning was "overblown" because an explosion didn't take place?

I suppose not.

And to be clear, the results weren't all positive.

Election deniers won races for secretary of state in Alabama, Indiana, South Dakota and Wyoming. While none of those solidly Republican states are likely to determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential race, that's still bad news that raises doubts about the conduct and integrity of elections in those states.

:-(

Also, two election-denying Senate candidates were elected, Ted Budd in North Carolina and J.D. Vance in Ohio. In Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson was narrowly reelected even after he schemed to present a fake, pro-Trump set of 2020 electors to Vice President Mike Pence, whose duty it was to certify Joe Biden's victory.

Furthermore, dozens of election-denying House candidates will soon join the scores of Republicans who voted against certifying President Biden's 2020 victory. And a number of local office seekers were chosen for positions overseeing elections at the city and county levels.

That's worrisome.

It is. Especially with Trump running a third time and continuing to press his lies about voter fraud and his failed reelection bid.

But on the brighter side, the candidates who could have done the most damage — in positions like governor and secretary of state — were defeated in the battleground states that matter most.

"It would have been really worrisome to imagine, especially now that Trump is a candidate , someone who either is willing to lie about what happened in 2020, or who's gullible enough to believe the election was stolen, either running the election or certifying the election results," said Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor who directs the Safeguarding Democracy Project .

But, as Hasen noted, it would be wrong to act as though the threat to democracy has suddenly gone away.

"We stepped a foot back from the ledge," he said. "But we're still on the ledge."

Um, Happy Thanksgiving?

Yes! Happy Thanksgiving. Let the angels sing!

But stay vigilant.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what’s known as a motion to intervene — meaning they want to become part of the legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end Dec. 21, potentially upending border enforcement as Republicans are about to take control of the House from the Democrats following midterm elections and are planning to make immigration a central part of their agenda.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

It's not just Trump: Midterms show the religious right is an albatross around the GOP's neck

A couple of weeks out from a midterm election in which Republicans dramatically underperformed, one major theme has emerged in the post-mortems: Donald Trump is to blame. Turns out that voters do not like efforts to overthrow democracy, like Trump's attempted coup or the January 6 insurrection. As data analyst Nate Cohn at the New York Times demonstrated, Trump's "preferred primary candidates" — who usually won a Trump endorsement by backing his Big Lie — fell behind "other G.O.P. candidates by about five percentage points." The result is a number of state, local and congressional offices were lost that Republicans might otherwise have won.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm

On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Showed Republicans 'Just How Far They Can Go'—Mary Trump

Donald Trump's actions as president and beyond may have shown the modern Republican Party "just how far they can go," according to Mary Trump. Mary Trump, the niece of the former president and outspoken critic of his actions, made the observation during a recent episode of her podcast, The Mary Trump Show. She was speaking with political analyst David Rothkopf, who was promoting his newest book, American Resistance.
ARIZONA STATE
KCCI.com

'A traitor to our nation': Iowa Democrats react to Trump announcement

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats believe people are ready to move on from the former president. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls believes Iowans are growing tired of Donald Trump. Trump announced his third presidential campaign Tuesday. “I think Iowans are exhausted by the nonstop extremism conspiracy theories...
IOWA STATE
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
469K+
Followers
75K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy