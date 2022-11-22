ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

5 budget priorities for the DFL in 2023

By Eric Harris Bernstein
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFQld_0jJo7jlQ00

The Minnesota State Capitol building in winter, St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Tony Webster.

The DFL shocked election predictors by gaining control of the state Senate to win unified control of the government for the first time in nearly a decade. With a $12 billion surplus and two years to govern, DFL legislators are in an excellent position to pass major investments that will improve Minnesotans’ financial, social and environmental quality of life for decades to come.

There is a lot to deliver on but the DFL would be smart to think about underlying structural challenges that are difficult to address under split government. Here are five budgetary policy priorities to treat underfunding where it is creating downstream problems and gumming up the gears of social and economic policy.

1. Raise more revenue.

With $12 billion on the bottom line, raising taxes may seem like an odd priority. But with the staunchly anti-tax GOP out of the way, the DFL needs to think ahead.

Of the $12 billion surplus, $7 billion is one-time money left over from previous budgets. It can be put to great use, but it cannot fund programs — like public education — that recur every year. The remaining $5 billion is the amount Minnesota Management and Budget expects to accrue over the coming two-year budget cycle and which legislators can spend on ongoing programs.

But that $2.5 billion per year isn’t guaranteed and doesn’t factor the increased cost of government goods and services resulting from 40-year high inflation. According to Budget office estimates, the state will have to spend at least one-fifth of its $5 billion structural surplus just to leave current programs intact. $4 billion of new ongoing spending is nothing to sneeze at, but it will go quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYZnQ_0jJo7jlQ00

The chart above compares the projected 2024-25 surplus to a few key DFL spending priorities. Helping school districts pay for unfunded special education costs (“closing the special education cross-subsidy” in budget speak); fully funding the Child Care Assistance Program; and the governor’s 2022 proposals for pre-K and public safety investments would consume nearly 95% of the 2024-25 structural surplus.

And that’s just a modest approach to a few priorities. Without new revenue, it will be difficult to deliver on a long policy backlog while also pursuing important new programs like a public health care buy-in or universal free school meals.

Thankfully, the DFL has good funding options available. A 5th income tax tier on high earners and closing the loophole for corporate profits sheltered abroad are just two examples of how the state could raise considerable revenue without hurting the middle class.

Much of today’s surplus is the result of the 4th income tax tier championed by former Gov. Mark Dayton and passed by a DFL legislature in 2013. Raising new revenue now is how the state can stay ahead of the next 10 years

2. Public sector workforce

Although there are countless areas — such as childcare and health care — in which legislators should expand programs to improve services and reduce household costs, the common challenge across all of these areas is a workforce crisis. Minnesota is short 6,000 school nurses and guidance counselors, 20,000 long-term care workers, and hundreds of public defenders, just to name a few. Higher wages throughout the public sector are essential to restoring staffing levels in these critical professions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZtAA_0jJo7jlQ00

The chart above shows the decline of public sector employment relative to the state population since 1990. There are now 10% fewer state and local employees per 1,000 residents than there were three decades ago, despite the fact that Minnesota is now home to a more diverse student body with greater school staffing needs, and an older population more dependent on publicly funded care workers.

Rebuilding the public sector workforce is essential for the well-being of Minnesotans of all races, ages, and genders in every corner of the state.

3. Service delivery and administrative capacity

Relatedly, decades of bipartisan budgets have left government agencies with minimal staff and outdated technology. Government programs are only as good as the mechanisms that convey them to the public, so the trifecta is an important opportunity to support counties, cities and agencies that lack the administrative resources to ensure excellent policy communication and execution.

RentHelpMN, for example, became a high-profile case of alleged government inefficiency when distribution of emergency ARPA funds was slow to materialize . But this wasn’t proof of incompetence so much as the predictable result of lacking public sector capacity. Long wait times for DMV appointments are another, more mundane example of how underfunding and understaffing feeds the sentiment that government runs slowly.

Similarly, technology upgrades that private companies regularly purchase to increase efficiency would improve services and save taxpayer dollars over the long-run. The governor’s 2022 supplemental budget included at least $100 million for various public sector IT upgrades and investments. This is the right idea.

The Legislature itself is also under-resourced. Legislators are collectively responsible for overseeing a society the size of Finland and individually responsible for representing 40,000 constituents (80,000 in the senate) with an administrative staff of one (split two-ways in the house). For a job that is nominally part-time but functionally around the clock, legislators earn just $48,250 plus $66 in per diem for session days. This leads to less room for constituent services, lacking capacity for lower-income legislators, and over-representation by individuals with independent wealth.

Full-time pay for legislators and a functioning union for capitol staff is another important, pro-democracy policy the DFL should pursue.

4. Housing

The common thread here is investments that will benefit Minnesotans directly, but also improve the ground on which Minnesota’s public institutions operate. Housing is perhaps the best example of an area where public spending in one place can relieve costs and burdens in many others.

Without appropriate affordable housing for all, Minnesota’s schools become de facto case managers for children and families experiencing homelessness. This strains staff capacity, hampers educational outcomes, and increases teacher burnout.

Likewise, libraries and parks are not adequately resourced to meet the needs of a homeless population that looks to public spaces for safe refuge. And, of course, the criminal justice system functions as a revolving door for perpetrators of criminalized poverty. This system of social services by default is not only cruel, but costly. One study of unaccompanied minors in Minneapolis found that providing stable housing and other services could reduce social welfare expenditures by $300,000 per person, saving $50 million of taxpayer money with even a modest success rate.

With ample one-time money for capital projects, the state should invest in a spectrum of housing, from supportive low-barrier shelters to the construction of new affordable units. Bolder solutions must also enter the discussion. Publicly owned mixed-income housing, for example, can maximize tax dollars by redirecting rent payments into subsidies, operating costs, and new construction.

Housing is the largest single household expenditure and the one most foundational to personal health and well-being. It also bears on the size of the workforce and the prospects of future generations. Aggressive housing investment is one important way Minnesota can start to get ahead of numerous downstream challenges.

5. Early childhood care and education

The final item is perhaps one of the most broadly accepted as a 2023 priority. Child care in Minnesota is scarce and unaffordable. This punishes parents, who are often early in their careers, and keeps parents at home, further shrinking the workforce and suppressing family incomes.

At the same time, the upsides to quality early childhood care and education are enormous. In addition to the positive impact on a broad range of social and economic outcomes over the lifespan of a child, estimates have found that public expenditures on early childhood programs can generate a $4-to-$9 return on investment due to increased earnings and decreased social costs over a lifetime.

Minnesota could become a magnet state by providing quality affordable care and early childhood education for all families, as well as good paying jobs for child care professionals. The potential social, economic, and human welfare benefits of the country’s first fully funded childcare system are hard to understate.

Clearly, there is no shortage of possibilities for impactful state spending this budget cycle. The DFL should prioritize investments that will shift the ground on which public policy is implemented. This could lead to a virtuous cycle: The more social challenges we resolve, the more Minnesotans will flourish and pull their communities along.

In other words, to slightly modify a phrase repeated frequently throughout election season: We’ll all do better when we all do better.

The post 5 budget priorities for the DFL in 2023 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Minnesota legislators push for gun reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight

Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Minnesota law boosts economic protections for living organ donors

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new Minnesota law prohibits providers of life, disability and long-term care insurance from charging higher premiums or refusing to cover living organ or bone marrow donors because of their donor status. It's a move supporters of the measure say will end unnecessary discrimination by insurance companies and will open the door for more people to give the gift of life."That's one of the number one questions I get asked from potential donors: What happens to my life insurance? What happens if I need to go get disability insurance? Can I go get it or will I be denied...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MINNESOTA STATE
William Davis

Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. It was produced in collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For many Somali families in Minnesota, the barriers to homeownership have long [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

No pardon for Minnesota turkey, but a moment in the spotlight

Turkey producer Peyton Linn hoisted the 38-pound turkey from his cage under a table and placed him before a crowd of state leaders and agriculture officials. The 18-week-old turkey raised in Melrose spent his life in a barn with about 10,000 other turkeys but now is set to enjoy a life of relative solitude on a hobby farm in that area. The bird didn’t get a state pardon, like several fowl friends around the country, but he got a moment in the spotlight.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds

Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors. It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Minnesota

How a railroad strike could hurt Minnesota farmers - and everyone else

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rail unions are pumping the brakes on critical contract negotiations which now threaten thousands of Minnesota farmers - and everyone's wallets."It's all about economics," said Seth Naeve, an agronomist and soybean production specialist. "In the old days, farmers just dealt with drought and high and low prices, but now there are so many other factors involved that are outside their control, and that's a challenge."Among those man-made challenges is a brewing labor dispute between major freight rail companies and the unions of railroad engineers and conductors.Split votes among the nation's 12 unions have jeopardized an already fragile truce...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience

The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Kashkari: To Remain Competitive, Minnesota Needs More People

If Minnesota wants to remain competitive regionally and nationally, we’re going to need more people to move here. That was one of the takeaways from a recent Minnesota Chamber of Commerce luncheon discussion with Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Citing a slew...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy