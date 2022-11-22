ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bucs’ resurgent run defense braces for another stern test in Cleveland

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBFdQ_0jJo7aot00
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Bucs outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the first half of the Bucs' 21-16 triumph in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 13. [ MATTHIAS SCHRADER | AP ]

TAMPA — Seems even a bye week can cause a casualty or two. Despite an extended break, a vital component for the Bucs in Germany may or may not appear this weekend in Cleveland.

Momentum is probable at this point. Whether it can be salvaged depends highly on the resident run-stoppers, who had it frothing like suds oozing from a stein in Munich.

“We were clicking,” veteran lineman William Gholston said. “Everybody did their job; we watched the film. All hats were on deck, and we just did what we had to do.”

A top-three run defense each of the previous three seasons (including the No. 1 unit in 2019 and 2020), the Bucs were scuffling entering that overseas clash against the Seahawks, ranking 23rd in the NFL. But they held Seattle — the league’s 10th-best rushing team — to 39 yards, nearly 100 shy of its season average entering the game (133.8).

“We were not going to fly (overseas) — however it long it took — to go out there and let them run all over us,” second-year edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka said of that 21-16 triumph. “We had to stop that and make sure that was the focal point of the week.”

Question now is, will that fusion of timing, tackling, clairvoyance and collective ferocity manifest itself on domestic soil? It could be a prerequisite, considering an even more daunting challenge awaits.

Despite being mostly neutralized Sunday by Buffalo, the Browns (3-7) still possess the league’s fifth-best rushing attack (150.9 yards per game), led by the duo of Nick Chubb (923 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per attempt) and Kareem Hunt (346 yards, 3.9).

“When (the Browns) get off the plane, they’re going to run the ball,” Bucs defensive line coach and run-game coordinator Kacy Rodgers said.

“That’s how they’re built with their personnel and everything, and they’ve got a top-flight tandem at running back. ... And they didn’t do so well against Buffalo (26 carries, 80 yards), so they’ll be highly motivated to do well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VDCA_0jJo7aot00
The Bucs will need to contain Browns running back Nick Chubb, who averages 5.3 yards per rushing attempt. [ DUANE BURLESON | AP ]

After the inspiring effort of Rodgers’ unit in Germany, the motivation should be reciprocal.

The defensive front has been rejuvenated — and the team is undefeated — since 352-pound veteran Akiem Hicks returned from a plantar fascia tear three weeks ago. In Germany, Hicks and fellow interior behemoth Vita Vea logged 33 and 32 snaps, respectively, requiring double teams that created entryways for other run stuffers and pass rushers.

“You try to block (Hicks) one-one-one, he’s going to be able to get off and make the play,” Gholston said. “So to be able to have somebody — well, two guys, because Vita’s the same way — that (make the defense) say, ‘OK, I’ve got to put four hands on this man at all times,’ it opens up for the other defensive linemen as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0jJo7aot00

Meantime, Tryon-Shoyinka, more critical to the pass rush now that Shaquil Barrett (torn Achilles) is done for the season, set the tone in Munich with a third-down sack of Geno Smith on Seattle’s opening possession. Linebacker Devin White had two of his own in arguably his best defensive effort of the year.

“I thought (Tryon-Shoyinka) stepped up when his number was called,” said Rodgers, who employed Tryon-Shoyinka on 92% of the defensive snaps (48 in all). “We’ve been kind of waiting for Joe to take that next step because he has all the tools: speed, athleticism, power. So it was good to see him get off the stick pretty good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZA2GM_0jJo7aot00
The Bucs' Akiem Hicks gets to Seattle quarterback Geno Smith in Munich. [ SVEN HOPPE | ZUMAPRESS.com ]

But in this week-to-week league, did a prolonged break allow such mojo to dissipate? Immediately after the Munich triumph, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said, “you almost don’t want to have a bye since you’ve won two in a row.”

On the flip side, the layoff offered the chance for rest and regeneration, and to scrutinize the Seahawks tape with the intent of building off it. Moreover, the team — which typically begins preparation for the next opponent on Wednesdays — had a “bonus” practice Monday.

“You take your time and you prepare at home (during the bye week), and you get a little away from football,” Gholston said. “But you understand that, ‘All right, this is what it took to win. This is what we did, this is how we prepared.’ And you try to model the rest of the season like that.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida doctor uses laughing gas, sedatives to rape women during procedures, police say

Two women have come forward accusing a Florida cosmetic doctor of sexually battering them while they were sedated in a medical spa, authorities say. Dr. Eric Andrew Salata is facing two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person, according to jail records. The 55-year-old physician, who’s worked in the medical field for nearly 30 years, was arrested Monday night at the Pura Vida Medical Spa. He remains in the Collier County Jail as of Tuesday evening.
NAPLES, FL
The Associated Press

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
DETROIT, MI
Tampa Bay Times

Vita Vea still missing in action for Bucs

TAMPA — The Bucs could face one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks without defensive tackle Vita Vea. For the second straight day, Vea (foot) was not practicing during the portion open to media Thursday. In addition to being one of their best run stoppers, Vea leads the...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Sorry Manchester United, we kinda like the Glazers

TAMPA — Even a continent away, the unrest in Manchester looks vaguely familiar. A beloved sports franchise run by unpopular and tone-deaf owners? Been there, booed that. There may not be another sports market in the world that has seen cheaper (CULVERHOUSE!), less fan-friendly (NAIMOLI!), more clueless (KOULES!) franchise owners than Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

College Football Playoff rankings show FSU football’s Orange Bowl path

The College Football Playoff’s latest rankings reveal a narrow but feasible path for Florida State to make it to the Orange Bowl. By coming in 16th in the rankings released Tuesday by the selection committee, FSU moved one notch ahead of North Carolina to become the second-best ACC team, creating a potential way for the Seminoles to earn their first trip to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game since 2016.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning still searching for defensive consistency

TAMPA — The Lightning saw why the Bruins have run out to the best record in the league. They skate fast, pass precisely and possess a synergy that allows them to know where to find each other on the ice. They attack from angles and in waves, and that exposed the Lightning’s defensive holes in Tampa Bay’s 5-3 loss on Monday night at Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

TNT’s Rick Tocchet offers up his take on the Lightning

TAMPA — After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups and reaching three straight finals, the Lightning have had more nationally-televised showcase games, from the heavily-plugged season openers to last season’s outdoor game in Nashville. On Friday, the Lightning’s 8 p.m. home matchup against the Blues will be the second half...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

With so many concussions in the NFL, we need to respect cannabis for treatment, recovery | Column

How many concussions do we need to witness before a treatment regimen that includes cannabis takes hold?. Despite the NFL’s $1 million investment in studying cannabis’ potential for improving post-concussion outcomes — and the conclusive evidence of its benefits — the league has yet to implement comprehensive policies allowing for its use in treatment and recovery, even though the incidence of concussions continues to rise.
Tampa Bay Times

Ronde Barber named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist again

TAMPA — Ronde Barber’s consistency was a hallmark of his 16-year career as a Pro Bowl cornerback. A similar trend is developing with his candidacy for a bust in Canton, Ohio. For the sixth consecutive year, Barber, 47, is one of 28 modern era semifinalists for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A year ago, he was one of 15 finalists for possible enshrinement.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy