Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
New York ‘Predicate Felon’ Proves ‘Love Bites’ At Hudson Valley Café
A man is accused of assaulting two people inside a popular Hudson Valley cafe. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in progress at Love Bites Café located at 69 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties. Fight In...
Barstool Sports Star Set to Perform in Poughkeepsie, New York
Saturdays are for the boys but one of the stars from Barstool Sports will be performing in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, March 3. Barstool Sports is one of the most popular media brands in the world. Don't let the name fool you. Barstool Sports covers so much more than football, baseball, and hockey.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees
KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza
The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
Police: Suspect sought in stolen credit card shopping spree throughout Westchester
Troopers say he used stolen cards to buy $1,173 worth of merchandise in Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill.
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
Looking for the Ideal Christmas Tree? Follow the Pine Fragrance to Orange County, N.Y.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Nov. 21, 2022) – When you’re looking for the perfect Christmas tree, follow the fragrance of live and freshly-cut pines, firs and spruce to one of Orange County, N.Y.’s many holiday tree farms. Whether you want to cut a tree down yourself or pick...
