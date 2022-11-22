ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd

Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
hudsonvalleycountry.com

6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees

If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees

KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
NEW PALTZ, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
theexaminernews.com

Places to Dine When Going to Winter Wonderland at Kensico Dam Plaza

The ninth season of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run from this Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. The drive-thru event, sponsored by Westchester Medical Center and presented by the Westchester Parks Foundation, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer. The glittering...
VALHALLA, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
