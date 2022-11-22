Read full article on original website
wuft.org
The Point, Nov. 23, 2022: SBAC swears in first all-female board
Mainstreet Daily News: SBAC swears in first all-female board. "At a special meeting on Tuesday, Certain, a returning board member, along with three new members, Diyonne McGraw, Sarah Rockwell, and Kay Abbitt, took the oath of office to join the SBAC."
WCJB
Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
alachuachronicle.com
“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday. Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday. “We’ve been in this situation in the past,” Napier said. “There’s been parts of our team every week throughout the season where we’ve had a handful of guys banged up.
Florida woman accused of dumping BBQ sauce on car, slams deputies hand
A Gainesville woman has been arrested after being accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy.
ocala-news.com
Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair
Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
247Sports
How to stop Florida's offense
Florida has been carried by their offense this season. More specifically, where Anthony Richardson goes, he tends to bring the Gators along with him. However, has it just been inconsistent performances or have defenses found patterns that disrupt Richardson's performances? Let's take a deep dive into Florida's offense to see how it ticks and what FSU can do to slow it down.
WCJB
Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Elks Lodge provided previously homeless veterans with supplies they need to move into their new homes. “It is the least that I can do to give back to these men and women that have sacrificed their lives, their livelihood,” said past Elks Lodge president Dayna Miller.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville’s city audit controversy, explained
After delayed financial reports to the state, the Gainesville city auditor’s resignation and planned international commission trips, some local residents are worried about their tax dollars. Four successive issues led to local concern: a formal letter from the state about late city financial reports, three city commissioners traveling to...
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Will the mayor, mayor-elect, and traveling commissioners do the right thing?
Open letter to Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioner/Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward:. Commissioner Harvey Ward said he wants to RESTORE his public trust. Will he stand up to Mr. Poe today and begin that extremely difficult process?. Mr. Poe, you were first elected to this body nearly a decade and a half...
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
ocala-news.com
Ocala International Airport passes federal safety inspection
The City of Ocala has announced that the Ocala International Airport-Jim Taylor Field recently passed its annual inspection, which was conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The inspection took place on Monday, October 31 through Wednesday, November 2, and it revealed that the airport is being operated in compliance...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200
Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
floridagators.com
Broadcast Info: Florida vs. Florida State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida football team will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 25, in Tallahassee, Florida for the final regular season football game of the year. For fans not in attendance, there will be many ways to catch the action. TV...
