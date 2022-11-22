Read full article on original website
CSUSB announces inaugural President’s Medal will go to Richard "Cheech" Marin
Richard Marin, better known as "Cheech" of Cheech and Chong, will be awarded the medal next week at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn. Cal State San Bernardino’s President Tomas Morales said Cheech was selected because of his accomplishments as an actor, author of children’s books and a collector of Chicano Art.
Why every golfer should play at these 4 Palm Springs golf courses
These spots offer a round you won't forget.
Best Golf Courses In Palm Springs
Our round up of the best golf courses in San Diego
A Week in Fabulous Palm Springs
Downtown Palm SpringsPhoto by(Credit: Steve Sindiong) Palm Springs is a culture filled oasis in the desert – suited to meet the needs of any traveler. It is full of great restaurants, galleries, museums, shops, golf courses and places to hike.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Progressive Dinner – Hipster Cool
So little time – so many fine independently-owned restaurants. It’s true. Palm Springs may have more independent and chef-owned bars and restaurants per capita than any town around. So when you only have a couple of nights – be creative! Savor the dining scene with a progressive dinner! Cocktails, entrée, and a nightcap/dessert at three different restaurants in one glorious evening!
Food Beast
Over 100,000 Tamales Are Prepared For This Ultimate Tamale Festival
Tamale szn will soon be upon us and that's definitely something to be thankful around the latter half of the year. For many of us, the comfort of enjoying tamales while surrounded by loved ones during the holiday season is exactly the vibe we look forward to. Now imagine that...
KMPH.com
Man scores winning jackpot at Eagle Mountain Casino, leaves with over $96,000
A Porterville man is now a bit richer after a recent trip to Eagle Mountain Casino. According to Eagle Mountain, Evencio Valencia Rocha, a resident of Porterville, scored big on Saturday night. The casino says he hit the winning jackpot while playing the “Rising Fortunes” slot machine and walked away...
Fontana Herald News
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel debuts first of its kind sports venue
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel in Highland recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest venue, The 909 Food Hall, a destination dubbed as the place for “food, beer and fandom.”. The food hall pays homage to the region by naming it after the well-known area...
iebusinessdaily.com
Kalaveras comes to Moreno Valley
Kalaveras, the fast-casual Latin-American and Mexican food restaurant chain, has opened a location in Moreno Valley. Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and city council members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16. “I am honored to welcome Kalaveras, another family-owned local business, to Moreno Valley,” Gutierrez said. “Kalaveras’ will fit right in with...
flaglernewsweekly.com
2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships Set Record For Largest-Ever Pickleball Attendance
Indian Wells, CA (November 22, 2022) — USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball, hosted the 2022 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (IWTG) from November 5-13. The Championship Court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden hosted 5,522 fans at the peak of Championship Sunday, the largest-ever pickleball attendance.
thewestsidegazette.com
Keeping It Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto. It has been 44 years since Harvey Milk became the first openly gay man elected to public office in California. Milk was sworn...
fordmuscle.com
SEMA 2022: Scorpion 600 EV Roadster From So Cal Wine Country
Out west in California, the future of sports cars is being brewed up alongside a backdrop of vintners and vineyards. Yes, the City of Temecula is famous for its winemakers, but now you can add electric car makers to the list of attributes that makes this Southern California hamlet such an attractive place to live.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Verano, a New Community Located in Popular Wildomar, California
WILDOMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Verano, a new community of single-story homes in highly desirable Wildomar, California. Verano is conveniently situated on Hilltopper Way, just south of Bundy Canyon Road near Interstate 15. The new community is minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Promenade Temecula and Menifee Countryside Marketplace as well as boating and fishing at nearby Lake Elsinore. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Inland Valley Medical Center ®, Kaiser Permanente ®, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005192/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Verano, a new community located in popular Wildomar, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters
A Cathedral City family just got a lot bigger and just in time for Thanksgiving – giving a group of sisters a new home. Jennifer, Mia, Quetzaly, Sofia and Karla, ages 3 to 9, were just adopted this month into the Avena-Rivera family. "Because they're sisters, we wanted them to be together," said Sofia Rivera Vidal, The post ‘God blessed me with 5 princesses’: Cathedral City family gives forever home to 5 adopted sisters appeared first on KESQ.
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
A Bright Bounty of Beautiful Bulbs Will Illuminate The Mission Inn
WE MAY COUNT... the number of delicious peppermint meltaways occupying our plate, and the wee marshmallows in our cocoa, and the gifts under the tree, and the reindeer that lead Santa's sleigh, but attempting to add up the lights that line the turrets, loggias, balustrades, and stairways of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa? We'd never dare, perhaps because, first and foremost, there isn't time enough, not even during a holiday season that stretches over several weeks. For the history-laden landmark is absolutely awash in illumination, and all of that twinkle emits from millions — yes, we typed "millions" and firmly meant it — of bulbs covering all sorts of spaces around the spectacular Riverside hotel. So the best plan is to leave your counting proclivities to marshmallows and reindeer, and simply arrive at the annual Festival of Lights with one glorious goal in mind: bask in the big, big glow.
calcoastnews.com
Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County
A 22-year-old woman reported missing from Arroyo Grande earlier this week was found safe in Riverside County. After a citizen reported seeing her, deputies spoke with Ysabel Moriarty Puig and determined she was safe. On Monday, Moriarty Puig’s mother reported her missing. The last time she saw her daughter was...
KESQ
Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district
Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district. The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes. San Bernardino County released its election results...
KVCR NEWS
