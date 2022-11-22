ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 suspects sought in Henry Ford HS ambush • Detroit LGBT targeted after nightclub shooting • World Cup upset

By Robin Murdoch
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

No charges against Detroit police who killed Porter Burks

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that charges will not be filed against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. The 20-year-old was armed with a knife and in the middle of a mental health crisis when he began running toward officers and was shot.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
DETROIT, MI
Nationwide Report

Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)

The Detroit Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in Outer Drive near Chalmers in east Detroit. According to witnesses, several cars were traveling at high speed down the road when they lost control. The first vehicle spun out and crashed into a parked vehicle. The second car collided with the first one and then rolled over the median.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting

Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Game is here. The entire season comes down to this - Michigan and Ohio State are both undefeated. Both are looking destined for a birth in the College Football Playoff but only one team will get it. This year’s version of The Game is huge....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy