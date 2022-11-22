3 suspects sought in Henry Ford HS ambush • Detroit LGBT targeted after nightclub shooting • World Cup upset

Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
1470 WFNT
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
fox2detroit.com
Vigil for social justice advocate • Lithium wheelchair battery sparks blaze • Detroit paratransit in limbo
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - The Detroit City Council rejected a contract with an out-of-state company to provide transportation options to disabled Detroit citizens in a dramatic vote this week. After initially approving the $50 million contract with Transdev by a 5-3 vote, the council reversed course after District 6 Councilwoman...
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
fox2detroit.com
No charges against Detroit police who killed Porter Burks
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that charges will not be filed against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. The 20-year-old was armed with a knife and in the middle of a mental health crisis when he began running toward officers and was shot.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
fox2detroit.com
'Biggest bar night of the year' underway but police caution to enjoy responsibly
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Thanksgiving break is here, which of course means Wednesday night's reputation as the 'biggest bar night of the year.'. "Lots of good beer I guess is one of the pretty good traditions before Thanksgiving," said Melissa Petracaj. Just one of the trimmings before the turkey during...
Detroit cops who shot Porter Burks won't be charged, prosecutor says
The five Detroit police officers who fired 38 rounds at Porter Burks in three seconds last month, fatally striking him 19 times as he wielded a knife during a mental crisis, won’t be charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Burks, 20, was believed to have been...
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in Outer Drive near Chalmers in east Detroit. According to witnesses, several cars were traveling at high speed down the road when they lost control. The first vehicle spun out and crashed into a parked vehicle. The second car collided with the first one and then rolled over the median.
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family officially adopts daughter on Adoption Day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monique Jackson, who has raised 3-year-old Kensington since she was an infant, is now officially her mom after an adoption celebration on Adoption Day. It started when the biological mother, a friend of the family, contacted Monique. "She reached out to me while she was pregnant....
fox2detroit.com
Celebrating Thanksgiving with booze? AAA Tow to Go offers free rides home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with alcohol, be sure you have a safe way home. While you should arrange your ride before heading out, if you find yourself without a sober way home, AAA is offering its free Tow to Go service. AAA will bring...
Detroit News
Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting
Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
voiceofdetroit.net
MICHIGAN LIFER BURT R. LANCASTER EMERGES AS ACCOMPLISHED ARTIST, WAITING FOR SENTENCE RELIEF
After his first decade behind bars, Burt Lancaster, who’s serving LWOP for the shooting death of his girlfriend in Southfield in 1993, finds art as an outlet in coping with the stress of being locked up and helping deal with his mental health. “When I first came to prison,...
fox2detroit.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Game is here. The entire season comes down to this - Michigan and Ohio State are both undefeated. Both are looking destined for a birth in the College Football Playoff but only one team will get it. This year’s version of The Game is huge....
fox2detroit.com
2 teens shot near Henry Ford High School in Detroit
Two 16 year olds were shot multiple times just after dismissal at Henry Ford High School in Detroit. Police are still looking for the shooter.
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit buying out hotel for homeless on Black Friday
Zeek Williams from New Era World says the organization will be buying out hotel rooms to give homeless people a place to sleep Friday night after Thanksgiving. The temporary housing will also come with job services and treatment options.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tarence Wheeler Foundation to distribute 3k turkeys to Wayne County families
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Tarence Wheeler Foundation are looking to spread holiday cheer on Tuesday as they join efforts to hand out thousands of turkeys to Wayne County families in need.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police release pictures related to shooting of two boys near Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has release surveillance photos as they search for a suspect wanted in the shooting of two 15-year-olds on Friday near Campus Martius. Detroit Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the neck at Michigan Avenue and Griswold Street in Downtown Detroit,...
fox2detroit.com
Porter Burks death: Detroit officers won't be charged in shooting of man having mental health crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - No charges will be filed against Detroit Police Officers in the shooting death of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot more than a dozen times in early October. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has been reviewing the circumstances of what led to the shooting...
