FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wglt.org
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
25newsnow.com
ISU working on ‘what’s next’ for university farm after fire
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State University is thanking its agriculture community for stepping up to battle an almost 15-hour fire and taking in majority of its livestock after the research farm’s barn caught fire Friday. The university said it lost half of its 700 ft beef...
25newsnow.com
Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications
ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
977wmoi.com
Help Make Carl Sandburg College Success a Top Priority
Since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been referred to as Giving Tuesday, a simple idea to have a day that encourages people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. This Giving Tuesday, Carl Sandburg College will be placing a strong priority on student success and ask alumni and members of the community to consider making a donation, shares Chief Advancement Officer Eric Johnson:
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
wglt.org
Bloomington mayor: Unit 5 should go back to voters with another referendum
The mayor of Bloomington doesn't think recent voter rejection of the Unit 5 education fund tax referendum will necessarily cause potential businesses to believe the community does not support education. On Nov. 8, voters denied a request to raise the education fund tax rate. The total tax rate would still...
Journal Star Christmas Fund helping local families in need
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Midwest Food Bank, the Peoria Journal Star, and Salvation Army are teaming up to make sure local families don’t go hungry this Christmas. On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers filled more than 4,700 food boxes. It’s part of the Peoria Journal Star Christmas Fund campaign. “It is such an honor for […]
wglt.org
Former ISU housing complex gets go-ahead as starting point for new Normal subdivision
A former Illinois State University housing complex on Shelbourne Drive can serve as the seed for a subdivision in north-central Normal, and it could see renters as early as January. On Monday, the Normal Town Council unanimously approved the proposal from 300 Spot LLC. The multi-stage approach finds developers DJ...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit
Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving …. Bloomington-Normal Facebook group is in the giving spirit. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving …. Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Pontiac correctional officers assaulted, hospitalized. Last minute shoppers fill local grocery...
25newsnow.com
How you can help the Pekin Chamber of Commerce feed families this Thanksgiving
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Local businesses are uniting to make sure families are fed for the holiday in the Marigold Capitol of the World. The Pekin Area Chamber of commerce is hosting a ‘Holiday Meal Bag’ drive, helped along by local businesses giving to the effort. Each bag is filled with holiday meal essentials like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pudding. Once bags are full, they’ll go to Pekin High School for storage in the ‘Dragon’s Closet’, a resource for students and their families. That’s where kids can pick up a meal bag to take home for free.
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
wglt.org
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
1470 WMBD
City council approves funding toward passenger rail project
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is approving money that could lead to the city receiving federal funding toward the proposed Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line. The city would be putting in $250,000 toward environmental engineering work for the line, if a $2.5 million federal grant for the work is approved.
977wmoi.com
Carl James Bland
Carl James Bland, 82, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home November 22, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. Carl was born January 12, 1940 in Toulon, Illinois the son of Owen B. and Goldie L. (Sapp) Bland. He graduated from Toulon High School and attended Bradley University. Carl married Janet Kay Winslow on November 23, 1958 in Elmyra, Illinois. He joined the US Air Force on January 14, 1959 and was honorably discharged on September 21, 1962.
teslarati.com
Rivian faces allegations of unsafe work conditions in Normal, IL plant
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. has found itself in hot water after at least a dozen employees at its Normal, Illinois plant accused the company of safety violations. The complaints, which were filed with federal regulators, were also filed in conjunction with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which has been trying to unionize the facility over the past year.
977wmoi.com
Charles (Chuck) G. Shank
Charles (Chuck) G. Shank, 90 wonderful years, of Abingdon IL. passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, IL. Chuck was born on June 13, 1932 in LaPorte, Indiana, the son of Frank C....
wcbu.org
Two major new affordable housing developments are planned for Peoria's South Side. Here are the details
Planning is in the "very preliminary" stages for two new large-scale affordable housing developments on Peoria's near South Side. That's according to Jane Genzel, executive director of the Peoria Opportunities Foundation. She will ask the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission at next Tuesday's meeting for rezoning and special uses with waivers under six agenda items related to these projects.
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria garbage collection delayed for holiday
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of East Peoria should not expect their trash or recycling to get picked up on Thanksgiving, and the holiday will delay pickup for the rest of the week as well. Collection will run one day late for Thursday and Friday pickups. Additionally, East...
25newsnow.com
$550,000 lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One Illinois lottery player took home a $550,000 lottery ticket just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The ticket was purchased on Nov. 20 at Freedom Oil at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy. The winning numbers were: 9-12-16-33-44. Staff at Freedom Oil said they were excited to hear...
