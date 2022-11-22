ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.

ELMWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO