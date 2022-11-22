ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Jickster reaching end of Rock Out Hunger campout

By Evan Anstey
 2 days ago
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the last morning for 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster to be camped out in a trailer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Jickster’s been hanging out there as part of the 17th annual Rock Out Hunger food drive, which benefits FeedMore WNY. It began on November 15.

Last week, Jickster told News 4 “It’s something I look forward to every year.”

Even through the record-setting snowstorm, Jickster stayed put, continuing to camp out in the trailer outside the hospital. But the storm has had an effect; donations are down this year.

On Tuesday morning, we got to chat with Jickster and FeedMore’s Catherine Shick. Watch the interview in the video above and make a donation online here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

