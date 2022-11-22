ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Auburn vs. Bradley: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday's game

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Auburn plays Bradley on Tuesday at the Cancun Challenge, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

It may be a seasonably normal day on the Plains, but Auburn Basketball is spending the week in warmer weather to take part in the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

Auburn’s first opponent is the Bradley Braves, who enter the contest at 3-1 on the season. Auburn will mark the first test of the season for Bradley, who owns wins over Wisconsin-Parkside, Eastern Michigan, and Southeast Missouri. The Braves are solid offensively, as four of its projected starters average double-figures in scoring each game.

Auburn remains unbeaten on the season, most recently defeating Texas Southern last Friday at Neville Arena. The Tigers were led by K.D. Johnson, who scored a season-best 16 points.

The Tigers and Braves square off for a chance to play the winner of the Liberty-Northwestern game in the Riviera Division championship on Wednesday evening.

Here is all of the key information for Tuesday’s game with Bradley, including a how-to-watch guide, injury report, and the projected starting lineup.

How to watch/listen to Tuesday's game

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22
  • Time: 5 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Brett Dolan, Pete Gillen)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
  • Radio: Auburn Sports Network (Andy Burcham, Brad Law)

Auburn vs. Bradley injury report

AUBURN

Johni Broome undisclosed Questionable for Tuesday’s game

BRADLEY

Ja’Shon Henry concussion Out for Tuesday’s game

Players to Watch:

AUBURN

  • Wendell Green Jr.
  • Jaylin Williams
  • Johni Broome

BRADLEY

  • Ja’Shon Henry
  • Malevy Leons
  • Duke Deen

Projected Starting Lineup

AUBURN

  • Wendell Green Jr.
  • Zep Jasper
  • Chris Moore
  • Jaylin Williams
  • Johni Broome

BRADLEY

  • Duke Deen
  • Ville Tahvanainen
  • Ja’Shon Henry
  • Malevy Leons
  • Darius Hannah

