WSPY NEWS
North Aurora woman charged with DUI after crash with police squad car
A North Aurora woman is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash with a Batavia police squad car Saturday. 32-year-old Ashley T. Samack is also charged with improper lane usage, parking in the roadway, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. The Batavia...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month. The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
wjol.com
Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.
KWQC
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said. Officers on the...
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI and Several Other Charges After Crashing Vehicle
Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block of North River Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located a Chevrolet Cruze in the east ditch facing northwest with minor damage. After investigation, Deputies determined the Chevrolet, being operated by 26-year-old Aaron T. Woods of Rockford, was traveling southbound on River Road. Woods left the roadway on the southbound shoulder before over-correcting and entering back into the roadway.
DeKalb man charged with DUI in crash that killed toddler in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured two others last October in Kane County. Edgar Barrios, 20, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 near Francis Road around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 1 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Jeep Compass that was traveling westbound, officials said.
18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
A vehicle driving the wrong way on a Chicago street causes high-speed crash, killing its occupants and injuring 16, police say
A car speeding down a Chicago street in the wrong direction Wednesday slammed into several other vehicles at an intersection, killing its two occupants and injuring 16 other people, including seven children, police said.
State Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Suburban Jail Cell
Darius Wilson’s family is heartbroken and searching for answers after he was found dead inside of a jail cell. “I want to know what actually happened to my son, said his mother Carlena Wilson. “He’s my baby, my first born. This hurts me.”. On the morning of...
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
Woman says someone from AP Towing & Recovery kept on driving her car after towing it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told you about this scam last month – a tow truck company was busted for charging exorbitant fees.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday night, it turns out the scam goes even deeper.We first thought the scam was all about towing for crazy prices. Our report back on Oct. 28 focused in part on one bill for $57,800.But we are now learning the scam didn't end there. An employee at AP Towing & Recovery was actually using one victim's car as his own.Alesha Howard has not been home since August, when her Dodge Ram pickup...
Two boys, ages 4 and 6, declared dead after they were pulled from Palatine pond
Two boys died hours after being pulled from a pond Wednesday afternoon in suburban Palatine, officials said. Two boys, 4 and 6, were pulled from the pond and were taken to the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said.
959theriver.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man killed in Kane County crash
An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KWQC
Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dolton, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after troopers say he led a high-speed chase and hit two squads cars. Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and operating while under the influence - first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Two Rockford women taken to hospital after being shot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two women had to be taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot. Rockford Police officers responded to Arcadia Terrace, near Kilburn, just before 1 a.m. They saw a sedan driving away when they got there. The pulled it over and found two women inside, both with gunshot wounds […]
Palos Heights police release surveillance video of gas station burglary
A burglar broke into a gas station in Palos Heights Wednesday morning, police said.
