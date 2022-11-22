ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month. The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.
CUSTER PARK, IL
KWQC

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash in rural Morison, according to Whiteside County Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road at 1:32 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with injury, officials said. Officers on the...
MORRISON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for DUI and Several Other Charges After Crashing Vehicle

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block of North River Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located a Chevrolet Cruze in the east ditch facing northwest with minor damage. After investigation, Deputies determined the Chevrolet, being operated by 26-year-old Aaron T. Woods of Rockford, was traveling southbound on River Road. Woods left the roadway on the southbound shoulder before over-correcting and entering back into the roadway.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop. Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says someone from AP Towing & Recovery kept on driving her car after towing it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told you about this scam last month – a tow truck company was busted for charging exorbitant fees.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday night, it turns out the scam goes even deeper.We first thought the scam was all about towing for crazy prices. Our report back on Oct. 28 focused in part on one bill for $57,800.But we are now learning the scam didn't end there. An employee at AP Towing & Recovery was actually using one victim's car as his own.Alesha Howard has not been home since August, when her Dodge Ram pickup...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment

November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man killed in Kane County crash

An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dolton, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after troopers say he led a high-speed chase and hit two squads cars. Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and operating while under the influence - first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy