Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) sells out of stage one presale, TRON (TRX) and Binance (BNB) prices see strong support

Ripple revealed a new partnership with ProprHome in a recent post. More than 225 million XRP tokens have been traded on and off of crypto exchanges. The price of XRP, Ripple’s native token, increased by almost 6% on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market as a whole saw a wide rebound. On the XRP ledger, Ripple did, however, issue a report regarding real estate NFTs. It’s for this reason that crypto whales have been stocking up on XRP coins recently, just as their value has been rising rapidly.

1 DAY AGO