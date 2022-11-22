Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) sells out of stage one presale, TRON (TRX) and Binance (BNB) prices see strong support

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
bitcoinist.com
Three cryptos ready to explode in 2023: Orbeon Protocol, Enjin and Ripple
It’s no secret that 2022 has been a truly terrible year for the cryptocurrency sector. The collapse of Terra/LUNA sent shockwaves right through the entire crypto scene, causing prices everywhere to collapse, some to the point of no return. Crypto may be down, but it’s not out and experts are predicting a sustained recovery ahead in 2023. So, here we look at three cryptos ready to explode in 2023: Orbeon Protocol, Enjin and Ripple.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called This Year’s Collapse Sets Price Targets for Ethereum, Cardano, Tron and Three Other Altcoins
The trader known for accurately predicting this year’s crypto market collapse is setting downward price targets for a slew of different altcoins in anticipation of another capitulatory event. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 673,000 Twitter followers that currently, every bump in crypto prices should be treated...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Whales Add $1 Billion in $ETH in a Single Day As ‘Rapid’ Accumulation Continues
The largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have added over $1 billion worth of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in a single day as they continue “rapidly” accumulating the cryptocurrency after its price dropped significantly. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, whales with between 10,000 and...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Business Insider
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch
BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
thenewscrypto.com
Whales Purchase Over 200 Million XRP as Market Rebounds
Ripple revealed a new partnership with ProprHome in a recent post. More than 225 million XRP tokens have been traded on and off of crypto exchanges. The price of XRP, Ripple’s native token, increased by almost 6% on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market as a whole saw a wide rebound. On the XRP ledger, Ripple did, however, issue a report regarding real estate NFTs. It’s for this reason that crypto whales have been stocking up on XRP coins recently, just as their value has been rising rapidly.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reveals Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC Worth Over $33,000,000,000
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is revealing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserves in a bid to be more transparent following the downfall of collapsed rival FTX. In a series of tweets, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the largest US-based crypto exchange platform holds about 2 million BTC, which translates to $33.12 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $16,561.
dailyhodl.com
Low-Cap Altcoin Jumps After Surprise Announcement From Crypto Exchange Binance
The price of a little known altcoin is surging after getting support from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. The trading platform’s mining pool service, Binance Pool, is adding Ravencoin (RVN) to its catalog of crypto assets as the Ethereum (ETH) merge in September spurred interest in the altcoin due to its proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism, which leaves room for mining.
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
One-million dollars isn't an impossible hurdle for a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but it's definitely a stretch and not particularly likely.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Avalanche (AVAX)-Based Crypto Project and Cosmos (ATOM) Altcoin on Listing Roadmap
Crypto exchange Coinbase is putting two new digital assets onto its listing roadmap of tradable altcoins as markets continue their downtrend. In a new announcement via Twitter, the US-based exchange says it’s adding Avalanche (AVAX)-based BENQI (QI) and Cosmos (ATOM)-based Kava (KAVA) to its roadmap. BENQI is a decentralized...
US News and World Report
Digital Currency Group Owes $575 Million to Genesis Trading's Crypto Lending Arm
(Reuters) - Venture capital company Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis Trading and cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale, owes $575 million to Genesis' crypto lending arm, Chief Executive Barry Silbert said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon. Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were...
