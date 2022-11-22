Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a crashed vehicle Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of East 10th Street and Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a crash with a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a victim inside the vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
cbs4indy.com
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in...
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old hit-and-run victim ‘sad’ driver sped away, didn’t check on him
His mother says he can play for hours, with other kids on St. Paul Street or by himself. That’s what he was aiming to do Tuesday afternoon. Not even out of his school clothes, Nikko grabbed a basketball off the front porch. A security camera captured Nikko running off...
953wiki.com
Columbus man dies after being hit by a train
Cause of the incident is currently under investigation. Story Courtesy of Fox 59 COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man who opened fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also been behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. Man arrested for Fishers...
cbs4indy.com
1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store
MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
Judge: Suspect in Fishers road rage shooting has 12 pending cases against him
FISHERS, Ind. — A Noblesville man was charged in two separate road rage incidents involving a weapon in the same week. A Hamilton County judge said Wednesday that Trevor Dahl, 24, has 12 cases pending against him. Ten of those are for driving with a suspended license and two are felony cases for road rage incidents, both allegedly involving a gun Dahl owned.
Local News Digital
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
cbs4indy.com
Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
‘I honked just like anybody else would’ | Driver shares terrifying moments during road rage shooting
FISHERS, Ind. — On Tuesday, Daniel Alejo struggled to get back on his feet after being shot in the leg during a road rage incident last week in Fishers. “It all happened so fast. It was crazy,” he said. On Thursday night just before 9 p.m., Alejo said...
cbs4indy.com
Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.
WISH-TV
Coroner-elect: Body count will rise for 1980-90s serial killer Herb Baumeister
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
cbs4indy.com
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began...
