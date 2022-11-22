ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs4indy.com

Shooting victim found in crashed vehicle on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a crashed vehicle Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of East 10th Street and Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a crash with a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a victim inside the vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Columbus man dies after being hit by a train

Cause of the incident is currently under investigation. Story Courtesy of Fox 59 COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a shooting on Indy’s near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Parker Avenue and English Avenue, not far from where English runs into Southeastern Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store

MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
MADISON, IN
WTHR

Judge: Suspect in Fishers road rage shooting has 12 pending cases against him

FISHERS, Ind. — A Noblesville man was charged in two separate road rage incidents involving a weapon in the same week. A Hamilton County judge said Wednesday that Trevor Dahl, 24, has 12 cases pending against him. Ten of those are for driving with a suspended license and two are felony cases for road rage incidents, both allegedly involving a gun Dahl owned.
FISHERS, IN
Local News Digital

North Vernon police chase ends in arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
NORTH VERNON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police respond to shooting on Indy’s near north side; 2 people injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Police responded to a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon in which two people were injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Broadway Street, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN

