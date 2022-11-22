ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

msn.com

TSA Issues New Alert on What You Can't Carry Through Security

Slide 1 of 5: Airport security: It's a term that can be anxiety-inducing for even the most seasoned travelers. Scheduling your airport arrival is crucial to ensure you have enough time to get through the line, but you also have to consider what you can and can't bring with you. As it turns out, you'll want to take extra precautions when it comes to your personal item and carry-on during the already stressful holiday travel season, according to a new alert from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Read on to find out what the agency just said you can't carry through security.READ THIS NEXT: TSA Will Finally Let Travelers Do This.Read the original article on Best Life.
BBC

US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller

US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
FLORIDA STATE
Reader's Digest

You Can Get TSA Pre-Check at Staples—Here’s How

Staples, “that was easy,” slogan just took on a new meaning for travelers. Not only does Staples offer same-day passport photo services, they also offer TSA Pre-Check enrollment. With the holidays rapidly approaching—along with long airport security lines—enrolling in TSA Pre-Check can save travelers time and headaches this...
disneyfoodblog.com

Why Now Is the BEST Time to Sign Up for TSA PreCheck

Let’s face it — flying right now can be challenging. Not only are airlines experiencing pilot shortages, numerous delays and cancellations, but some airlines are dropping flights altogether. Add that into problems with luggage and long security lines, and going to the airport can just be stressful for passengers. But there’s a way to make at least one part a little less stressful — and it now costs less!
CBS Detroit

TSA officer "shocked" to find cat inside checked bag at JFK airport

Small pets can be perfectly good air travel companions, provided their owners follow the rules. For example, most airlines require animals to remain in carriers throughout the duration of their flights — and none allow them to fly as carry-on cargo. So, when a Transportation Security Administration officer recently spotted a cat inside one traveler's luggage as it passed through the security scanner at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the agent was "shocked," the TSA said on Tuesday.Lisa Farbstein, a public affairs officer for TSA, recounted the agent's unusual find in an anecdote posted to Twitter. It accompanied a photo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
travelawaits.com

5 Key Flight Attendant Tips For Flying During The Holidays

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. Many of you are probably spending time with loved ones for the first time in 2 years. As a retired flight attendant with almost 25 years under my belt, I can confirm: The holidays can get a bit hectic when flying. This stressful time can move us from Cindy Lou Who to the Grinch quite quickly. I have discovered a few tricks that might make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a whole lot more cheerful!
The Independent

TSA X-ray reveals live cat was trapped in checked luggage at JFK airport

TSA officials have revealed how a cat was discovered in – and safely removed from – a checked luggage bag at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.On Tuesday, officials said that the checked bag was being examined by the TSA as it was going from JFK to Atlanta, Georgia. The bag was headed to Atlanta for a connecting flight to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida.After the luggage underwent a X-ray machine at the airport’s security station, it was flagged and taken aside, which is when an orange tabby was found inside it. The pet was then rescued. ...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Travel rush underway ahead of Thanksgiving

Nearly 49 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations, and airports are set to see pre-pandemic levels, with more than 9 million people passing through TSA checkpoints so far this week. Kris Van Cleave has more.
CNET

TSA 'Shocked' to Find Cat Stowed Away in Passenger's Checked Bag

The Transportation Security Administration has found some weird things in passengers' luggage -- including eels, a human skull and a cannon barrel. But a recent find during baggage screening at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York caught TSA agents by surprise when it turned out to be furry, orange and alive.
Thrillist

Airports Will Be The Busiest They've Been for Thanksgiving Since 2019

For many, 2019 was the last year where holiday planning could be considered anything close to normal. The holidays through 2020 and 2021 were profoundly confusing and dominated by risky navigations of new public health concerns. Now in 2022, many people are resuming travel plans. AAA predicts that 54,6 million...

