NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
24hip-hop.com
Driplato$ Is An Upcoming Rapper From New York
Driplato$ is an aspiring rapper coming out of Bronx, New York where drill music has grown incredibly and tremendously. Using real-life experiences to express himself and tell his story, creating sample songs from popular artists. “Drill” has become one of the most popular music genres in New York. Driplato$ hasn’t been making music for very long, he started about a month ago. He is looking forward to networking and letting everyone find out who he is.
fox5ny.com
Twins born during 1977 NYC blackout look back at history
NEW YORK - In July 1977, a massive blackout turned out the lights in most of New York City. But just because everything was dark didn't mean life stopped, least of all for Olga Rosenberg and her daughters, Lori and Gail. Lori and Gail, who are twins, were born during...
fox5ny.com
4 holiday light experiences in NYC
NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
newyorkstreetfood.com
Where to Eat Memphis-Style BBQ in NYC
NYC isn’t a place that lacks restaurants, you can say that for sure. Quality bbq isn’t always that easy to find though, and quality Memphis-style is even harder! The list that follows is a great starting point when exploring the city. I can guarantee that you won’t be disappointed, but first, you might be asking what sets Memphis style apart.
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
fox5ny.com
Video: NYC subway riders enjoy thanksgiving feast on L train
NEW YORK - Thanksgiving is the season to share a delicious meal with others, and passengers riding an L train New York City got to be treated to a holiday meal during their evening commute this week. Footage captured by Haylee Pentek on Tuesday shows a long table set up...
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
mixmag.net
New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo
A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
CNBC
The future of parking is in New York — and it costs at least $300,000 per space
Hidden deep below some of New York City's most luxurious apartment buildings is an exclusive world of futuristic parking spaces. The spots are only accessible to residents of buildings where the apartments will set you back several million. The rare amenity offers privacy and convenience to some of the city's...
intheknow.com
Inside the mysterious lives of New York City doormen: ‘Our job is to blend in’
A uniformed doorman in New York City is as ubiquitous as a Yellow Cab driver. Door people have been around for around 162 years and while some consider them to be an antiquated status symbol for luxury apartments, tenants consider them to be multi-hyphenate necessities for everyday living. But while...
The Best Ramen in NYC
Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
This Day in History: November 21
Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
nytix.com
NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales
Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC
Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues. Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far, an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner. “In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.” In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach...
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
12 Exciting Things To Do In Hudson Yards
Table Of Contents Often viewed as “a city within a city,” Hudson Yards boasts impressive architecture, over 100 shops and restaurants, a cultural center, and some of NYC’s most iconic destinations such as Edge and The Vessel. There’s a seemingly endless amount of things to do in the neighborhood, and to help you figure out where to head to first, we’re sharing the best of the neighborhood. Here’s our inside scoop: La Mercerie hosts an absolutely delicious weekend brunch from 10a.m. – 3p.m. where you can indulge on a French twist on all your fav breakfast classics, such as crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and, of course, croissants.
yeahthatskosher.com
Davry Kosher Sports Bar Re-Opens in Brooklyn After Two Years
Sports bars are few and far between in the kosher world these days after having a handful in the NY metro area, leaving kashrut observers needing to choose between the meal and the game. Luckily for foodies, sports enthusiasts, and those who just love a fun atmosphere, Davry Kosher Sports...
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America
50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.
