magnoliareporter.com
Family thankful for Drake Souter's leukemia recovery
This Thanksgiving, one Magnolia family’s Cornucopia, also known as the horn of plenty, runneth over. That’s because Drake Souter’s parents, Steven and Kelli Souter, and sister, Clara Beth Souter, and wife Kimberly Souter, won’t spend another Thanksgiving fretting about their son, brother, and husband, facing another year battling acute leukemia.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 23, 2022: Welcome, Peoples Bank
We’re formally welcoming today Peoples Bank as a new advertising client of magnoliareporter.com. The bank makes note of its 13-month certificate of deposit special. Readers who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website, where they can learn more about this special rate and all of the other services that Peoples Bank offers. We’re happy to have Peoples Bank as a client and we’re glad the bank has chosen magnoliareporter.com as a partner in helping it spread the word to readers about its services.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Turkeys, not Tickets brings smiles to parish residents
Sirens in your rear view mirror is never a good thing. Well, at least not most of the time. However, during two days last week, around 100 folks in Lincoln Parish went from thinking they were about to receive a traffic violation to receiving a free Thanksgiving turkey instead, compliments of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Agency.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Jonesboro, Louisiana
JONESBORO, La. - Every year on the last Saturday of November, the annual Christmas Wonderland in the Pines ushers the holiday season into the town of Jonesboro, Louisiana. With over 5 million Christmas lights dotting the small town, visitors flock from all over the state and region to experience the charming southern community.
magnoliareporter.com
Muleriders dismiss Statesmen on Tuesday night in the Delta
CLEVELAND, MS – Southern Arkansas never trailed on Tuesday night as the Muleriders earned a 72-54 non-conference victory over Delta State to move above .500 at 3-2 on the season. Southern Arkansas shot 39% from the floor in the first half, but it was the effort by the Muleriders...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia retailers report lottery sales
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of October. 1. Tobacco Station USA #1, 901 E. Main St., Magnolia, total net sales $88,812.50; average weekly sales $22,203.13. 2. Magnolia Food Mart, 302 Hwy. 79 North, Magnolia, total net sales $50,051.00; average weekly sales $2,512.75. 3....
myarklamiss.com
The Medical Center of South Arkansas to host a “Carnival in December” on December 6
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.
magnoliareporter.com
UT Tyler beats SAU women in non-conference game
Southern Arkansas fought its way to overtime play in the Monday night 71-65 loss against UT Tyler at the W.T. Watson Center. Southern Arkansas got into OT thanks to the team-leading scorer, senior Diamond Morris, who sank two free throws to tie the game with less than 30 seconds in regulation time.
hopeprescott.com
Former Hope Resident Introduces the Cox Family at Minden, LA Lions Meeting
Former Hope resident Tracy Campbell introduced the Cox Family last Thursday at the Minden, LA Lions Club meeting Campbell, a former UAHT staffer in the 90’s and early 2000’s is now a financial planner and resident of Minden. Original Cox Family member Sidney Cox performed with his daughters in a variety of Bluegrass/Gospel songs. The crowd responded with a standing ovation. Campbell arranged the concert for the club. Campbell is shown at left and to the right of the Cox Family is Minden Mayor Tommy Davis.
magnoliareporter.com
Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
magnoliareporter.com
Aerojet's Huntsville's expansion will make room for more production in Camden
Aerojet Rocketdyne has announced the expansion of its Huntsville, AL, presence with additional job opportunities and a new facility to increase manufacturing and office space. The 379,000-square-foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport is expected to be operational in 2023. This growth will allow Aerojet Rocketdyne to increase manufacturing capacity for the nation’s defense production needs.
myarklamiss.com
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case count in Columbia County up to 18
COVID-19 cases rose to 18 in Columbia County on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,429. Total Active Cases: 18. Up two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
magnoliareporter.com
October lottery sales top $420,000 in county
Columbia County had $420,808 in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales in October, according to a report released November 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $362,305 in September. Sales were aided by a record Powerball jackpot. According...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
KNOE TV8
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
Quarterfinal football preview: OCS looks to put an end to Glenbrook’s undefeated season
Ouachita Parish will have, at least, one game taking place on Friday night. Ouachita Christian (OCS) will greet an undefeated Glenbrook squad, Friday night at 7:00 at Micah Harper Stadium/Fitzhugh Field. The Apaches are led by former D’arbonne Woods head coach, David Feaster. Glenbrook, who’s in the quarterfinal round, in their first-year of LHSAA postseason […]
Lake Charles American Press
Basile meets Haynesville, again
In what has become somewhat of an expected tradition, No. 4 Basile will host No. 5 Haynesville in the non-select Division IV quarterfinals on Friday. It will be the third postseason meeting in the last four seasons but the first at the Bearcats’ home field. Basile (10-1) edged Haynesville...
