FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Pathways to Engagement: Funding a Resilient Regional Foodshed
The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Pathways to Engagement: Funding a Resilient Regional Foodshed,” the sixth and last panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum. The webinar is free, and will be held virtually through Zoom, on Wednesday, November 30 starting at 7:00pm. “Pathways to Engagement: Funding...
Former Stamford Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients of More than $700,000
On Wednesday US Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Avery announced that William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, formerly of Stamford waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty of one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. McCullough’s clients lost approximately $720,851.05 through his...
Dogs Allowed at Greenwich Point Beginning Dec 1
Through November, the attendants at the gatehouse are not checking passes, but rather checking for dogs for dogs because dogs aren’t in the park allowed until December. Dogs will be allowed at Tod’s Point starting on Dec 1. This is good news for families who like to bring...
North Greenwich Church Presents An Afternoon Of Jazz on Nov 26
North Greenwich Church presents An Afternoon Of Jazz, on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm at North Greenwich Church, 606 Riversville Road in Greenwich featuring Dmitry Baevsky (saxophone), Alex Nakhimovsky (piano) Jonathan Barber (drums) , and Matt Dwonszyk (bass). “This is a very special group of musicians,”...
P&Z Watch: Retail and Restaurant Proposed at Former Bank of America Space on Sound Beach Ave
A pre application was recently submitted to Greenwich Planning & Zoning for 206 Sound Beach Ave in Old Greenwich in the space formerly occupied by Bank of America. The property recently sold from Bank of America, National Association to 206 SBA Property Owner LLC on Oct 26, 2022 for $3,200,000.
Ecological Landscaping: Inviting Nature to Do the Work Instead of Chemicals
A series on Ecological Landscaping at Audubon Greenwich that was started before the pandemic resumed in person on Sunday, thanks to the initiative of Kim Gregory. On Sunday, Biologist Jim Carr and Master Gardener Andy Chapin contrasted industrial lawn care with ecological lawn and garden care. Industrial lawn care typically...
GCDS Boys Varsity Soccer Team Wins First League Championship
After three losses at the beginning of the season, the Greenwich Country Day School Boys Varsity Soccer team kicked it into high gear, winning 13 of the remaining 15 games, and ultimately winning their first FAA Championship—and this was only their second season as a Varsity team. During the...
