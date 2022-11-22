ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pathways to Engagement: Funding a Resilient Regional Foodshed

The Foodshed Network and Conservation Commission announce “Pathways to Engagement: Funding a Resilient Regional Foodshed,” the sixth and last panel of the Greenwich Food System Forum. The webinar is free, and will be held virtually through Zoom, on Wednesday, November 30 starting at 7:00pm. “Pathways to Engagement: Funding...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Former Stamford Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients of More than $700,000

On Wednesday US Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Avery announced that William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, formerly of Stamford waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty of one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. McCullough’s clients lost approximately $720,851.05 through his...
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Dogs Allowed at Greenwich Point Beginning Dec 1

Through November, the attendants at the gatehouse are not checking passes, but rather checking for dogs for dogs because dogs aren’t in the park allowed until December. Dogs will be allowed at Tod’s Point starting on Dec 1. This is good news for families who like to bring...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

North Greenwich Church Presents An Afternoon Of Jazz on Nov 26

North Greenwich Church presents An Afternoon Of Jazz, on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm at North Greenwich Church, 606 Riversville Road in Greenwich featuring Dmitry Baevsky (saxophone), Alex Nakhimovsky (piano) Jonathan Barber (drums) , and Matt Dwonszyk (bass). “This is a very special group of musicians,”...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Ecological Landscaping: Inviting Nature to Do the Work Instead of Chemicals

A series on Ecological Landscaping at Audubon Greenwich that was started before the pandemic resumed in person on Sunday, thanks to the initiative of Kim Gregory. On Sunday, Biologist Jim Carr and Master Gardener Andy Chapin contrasted industrial lawn care with ecological lawn and garden care. Industrial lawn care typically...
greenwichfreepress.com

GCDS Boys Varsity Soccer Team Wins First League Championship

After three losses at the beginning of the season, the Greenwich Country Day School Boys Varsity Soccer team kicked it into high gear, winning 13 of the remaining 15 games, and ultimately winning their first FAA Championship—and this was only their second season as a Varsity team. During the...
