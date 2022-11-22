ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches

During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

How long will Seattle's tech shakeup last?

Recent layoffs in Seattle's tech industry have some workers wondering if they're going to be next. The cutbacks are also raising questions about whether this is a correction that's been a long time coming for the ever-growing industry. Seattle Times business reporter Paul Roberts has been following the updates from...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Victoria Woodards is First Tacoma Mayor to Serve as National League of Cities President Since 1967

TACOMA, Wash. –Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards was recently elected National League Of Cities president. She is the first Tacoma mayor since Mayor Harold M. Tollefson to serve in this role and, as announced by the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), the first in 40 years from the state of Washington. Mayor Woodards will serve a one-year term as NLC president, succeeding Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.
TACOMA, WA
publicola.com

Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD

The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
MyNorthwest.com

Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered

Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Seattle budget committee sides with mayor, votes parking enforcement back to police

(The Center Square) – The Seattle Budget Committee has approved a budget amendment that accepts Mayor Bruce Harrell’s original proposal to transfer parking enforcement officers from the Seattle Department of Transportation to the Seattle Police Department. Harrell’s proposal to move the city's parking enforcement unit back to the Seattle Police Department went along with $20 million in 2023 and $20.5 million in 2024 for the transfer. This stemmed from a...
SEATTLE, WA
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska invests $296m in Seattle apartment building

Developer-builder Skanska starts work next month on a 31-storey apartment building it’s developing in the trendy Belltown neighbourhood of Seattle, Washington. Called “Kaye”, the building will have 324 units and a mixed-use ground floor. Skanska said it is investing $296m in the venture, with $190m reserved for...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific NW hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Children's hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area's first pediatric death from...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World

On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New WA agency seeks to end practice of police investigating themselves

OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundbiz.com

New Study Ranks Washington Counties with Most Home Value Growth

Pierce County home values were among those that increased the most over a five year period, according to a recent study from financial technology company SmartAsset. According to the findings, Pierce County ranked No. 7 on the list with home value growth of 68.73 percent. Ranked No. 1 on the top 10 list is Grays Harbor County with 110.53 percent growth, followed by Cowlitz County at 87.12 percent.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Occupational Health Safety

Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Here comes sickness: Today So Far

After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

$275M South Seattle rain runoff station in set to open in time for rainy season

(The Center Square) – King County’s latest initiative to aid in the preservation of the Duwamish River and Puget Sound is close to being completed. As the Puget Sound region starts to see more and more rain, it becomes more likely that heavier rains cause sewer pipes to overflow, which sends polluted runoff into the Duwamish River. The county-owned Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station will be able to treat up to 70 million gallons of polluted stormwater per day during severe rainstorms, according to the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA

