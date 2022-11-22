Read full article on original website
Virginia man shoots intruder armed with large rock
A Virginia homeowner fatally shot an intruder armed with a large rock Wednesday, authorities said.
Parent Throws Bleach In 72-year-old NC School Bus Driver’s Face Leaving Chemical Burns — Victim Speaks Out
A North Carolina school bus driver spoke out after she was attacked and left with chemical burns from a parent who allegedly threw bleach in her face. According to WBTV, the district said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on bus 1701. The unidentified 72-year-old bus driver for Winterfield...
North Carolina teen charged as adult in murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods; Motive remains a mystery
North Carolina officials have identified the 17-year-old suspect accused of murdering teenagers Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, on Sept. 17.
Walmart shooting - latest: Andre Bing ‘targeted’ specific victims in Chesapeake rampage, witness says
A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia that left six coworkers dead and at least four other victims injured ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Memorials and cande light vigils were held across the Chesapeake area on Thursday to honour the victims.President Biden said on Thursday that the shooting, as well as the massacre at an LGTBQ+ club in Colorado Springs over the weekend, underscored the need to outlaw “sick” assault weapons with no social value. Witnesses have described how the horrifying...
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
Six people killed by manager in Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart shooting; suspect also dead
A manager at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire inside the store Tuesday evening, killing six people and hurting at least six more at the retail outlet before turning the gun on himself, officials said Wednesday. One of the deceased victims was identified by her family as Tyneka...
