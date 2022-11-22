A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia that left six coworkers dead and at least four other victims injured ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Memorials and cande light vigils were held across the Chesapeake area on Thursday to honour the victims.President Biden said on Thursday that the shooting, as well as the massacre at an LGTBQ+ club in Colorado Springs over the weekend, underscored the need to outlaw “sick” assault weapons with no social value. Witnesses have described how the horrifying...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO