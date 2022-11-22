Read full article on original website
Related
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
fashionunited.com
Frasers Group buys Saville Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes
Another day, another acquisition by Frasers Group. This time, the British retail giant has bought iconic Saville Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes for an undisclosed sum. “We are delighted to have acquired Gieves & Hawkes, securing a long term future for an iconic 250 year old brand,” Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray said in a statement.
fashionunited.com
Pepco Group to nominate ex-CEO Andy Bond as the next board chairman
Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands present across Europe and Poundland in the UK, has announced the nomination of Andy Bond as chairman and Neil Galloway as chief financial officer. The company said in a release that the board will propose the appointment of Bond – who...
Comments / 0