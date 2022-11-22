ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frasers Group buys Saville Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes

Another day, another acquisition by Frasers Group. This time, the British retail giant has bought iconic Saville Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes for an undisclosed sum. “We are delighted to have acquired Gieves & Hawkes, securing a long term future for an iconic 250 year old brand,” Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray said in a statement.

