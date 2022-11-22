Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
Save a massive $1,000 on one of the best folding electric bikes we've reviewed – the Gocycle G4
That's 25% off the latest generation Gocycle folding electric bike for US customers
insideevs.com
Check Out The Sleek And Lightweight Angell S Rapide Commuter E-Bike
Angell, a French bicycle manufacturer which opened its doors in 2019, wants to set a new standard for electric bicycles with its new S Rapide. The company started life with the hefty goal of becoming the “iPhone of the e-bike world.” Now, depending on your preferences, this could either be a good or bad thing.
Autoblog
Best snow tires for winter 2022 and 2023
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In much of the country, dedicated winter tires are a must, changing them on and off a seasonal ritual. But they are a confusing topic and are offered in many variations. We turned to Tire Rack to help make sense of it. Tire Rack's rankings are based on user reviews, and it also does its own tire testing — in this case, even using an ice rink.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!
As days pass by, sustainability is increasingly gaining importance for consumers. Environment-friendly products are gaining wide popularity amongst buyers, and the transport industry is one of the foremost affected by this purchase behavior. E-bikes are steadily becoming a top choice of transport, as they cause less pollution and are more affordable than cars and motorbikes.
insideevs.com
BMC Introduces New Roadmachine 01 AMP X Performance Electric Road Bike
Swiss bike manufacturer BMC is one of the big names in the cycling world. The company has made quite a lot of impressive bikes over the years, both in the fields of road cycling and mountain biking. In keeping with the times, BMC has quite a number of e-bikes in its lineup under the AMP branding—and pretty impressive ones at that.
dirtwheelsmag.com
SEGWAY FUGLEMAN UT10
A pair 2023 Segway Fugleman sport utility UTVs are arriving at dealers now. The new brand and models will bring some exciting technology to the segment. Coming standard on the Fugleman UT10 X, a 10.4-inch smart touchscreen allows the rider to interact with audio/phone functions, maps, and live telemetry. When...
These Vintage IH Dune Scooters Are Being Saved From Retirement and Put Back to Work
Karen Klawitter BrannanThe custom-built Internationals have driven tens of thousands of miles across the Silver Lake dunes. Now, they're moving on.
Peloton Bike Never Goes on Sale, but it's $300 off on Amazon
While Amazon first discounted a Peloton (PTON) - Get Free Report Bike for its early access sale, the retailer is making waves again. We’re talking about the original Peloton Bike, and more specifically, the lowest discount ever on the product that started the home workout craze during the pandemic.
Buying an e-bike? Here’s what you need to look for
More than two-thirds of Britons have started or are considering cycling to work to cut travel costs, according to research from the employee benefits company Blackhawk. Could an e-bike be a solution?. Decide on the main use. E-bikes power you along with the help of a motor paired with a...
