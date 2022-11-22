Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Bo Nix updates his health ahead of Oregon State Game
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix provides more insight into his road to recovery from an ankle injury two weeks ago, how he got through the game against Utah, and the challenges he and Oregon's offense will face on Saturday at Oregon State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Lanning provides injury updates heading into rivalry week against No. 22 Oregon State
Oregon is certainly not the only team dealing with the injury bug as the regular season draws to a close. Still, many main players remain questionable as the Ducks head to Corvallis this weekend. Starting center Alex Forsyth did not dress for last weekend's matchup against Utah. Fellow offensive linemen...
Patriots met with Justin Jefferson before draft, Bill Belichick says WR ‘was not a secret’
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots were prepping for the 2020 NFL Draft, they did their due diligence on that year’s receiver class. At the time, pundits said that draft had the potential to be a generational class at receiver. That’s why the Patriots met with several at the...
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Kansas
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas on Saturday, November 26, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Looking back on Saturday, obviously a strange first half how everything went down. Both teams scored on defense. There were some explosive plays. We were able to get the extra turnover on the fourth-and-one stop, which I thought was big to take that one and score. It’s 14-nothing, then 14-13, and then, 28-13 and kind of went back and forth a little bit. A couple things that really stuck out to us is getting two field goals in two-minute drives, in essence, with the first field goal with around two minutes left. They elected to use some timeouts to try to save time, which I thought was smart because they were going to get the ball the second half. Then we got a sack and so we started using our timeouts, and then we were able to get another field goal to score twice before half. Even though they were field goals, I thought it was really important there. Then the missed extra points, I thought, were really important because West Virginia was kind of chasing a lot of points the rest of the day and had to go for two and weren't successful there. In essence, you're losing almost a touchdown with two-point conversions misses and missed PATS, and then the missed field goal. So, special teams, I thought, was really good. I thought Malik Knowles was dynamite on special teams as well as a receiver, and our offense was very aggressive and did some really good things in the first half. A little bit tougher probably to do things in the second half because they took about nine minutes off the clock on the first drive and don't get points, which was, I'm sure, demoralizing to the fact of they needed some quick scores, and we were able to get a stop there. Pleased anytime you can go on the road and get a win, especially in Morgantown. It's a really tough place to play. It's a tough environment and our guys were able to handle business and now we're back this week. We’ve got a really good KU team coming in here. I've got a lot of respect for Coach Leipold, does a great job, and they're playing really well. I know they've been beaten the last couple of weeks, but they're a good football team and it should be a heck of a battle here on Saturday.”
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Texas Tech
Louisville dropped to 0-5 on the season, falling 70-38 to No. 21 Texas Tech at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Cardinals struggled from start to finish to create much offensively or slow the Red Raiders. "They imposed their will on us consistently throughout the whole game and...
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's father-in-law, shortly after his mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s father-in-law, Greg Hielsberg, passed away on Wednesday, the University announced in a press release. The news comes almost a week after the University announced that Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, passed away. No cause of death was provided. “Coach Bielema did not appear on tonight’s...
247Sports
Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports
Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
247Sports
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU
West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0
Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
TCU, Sonny Dykes are putting these recruits on flip watch
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins look at the big names TCU is looking to flip and add to their 2023 recruiting class.
247Sports
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee
Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State
Friday Walk Through: Previewing Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State. GoPowercat's Cole Carmody and football analyst Monte Spiller provide an Xs and Os assessment of Kansas State football: This week, the show arrives a day early for Thanksgiving viewing as the fellas preview Kansas State's game against Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
Another Starting NFL Quarterback Has Been Benched
The Houston Texans are reportedly the second team to make a quarterback change on Wednesday. While Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not announce a switch during his press conference earlier, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo is reporting that Houston starter Davis Mills will indeed be benched. "It’ll be Kyle Allen...
Penn State Football Recruiting: Elite JUCO OL schedules official visit, Rodney Gallagher buzz
Penn State's regular season finale is inching closer by the day and so is the beginning of the Early Signing Period. Here's the latest Nittany Lions recruiting news that you need to know before Thanksgiving. *****. Rodney Gallagher is going to be the big man inside Beaver Stadium when the...
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
No. 11 Penn State vs. Michigan State expert score predictions from Lions247
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s regular-season finale matchup with Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) face the unranked Spartans (5-6, 3-5) at Beaver Stadium, and the Land Grant Trophy game will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FS1.
247Sports
60K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0