PHILADELPHIA − The Thanksgiving holiday is a hectic time for anybody as travel plans are set in advance, as well as which family member is hosting dinner. It was no different for newest Eagles defensive tackles Linval Joseph, who's 34, and Ndamukong Suh, 35. Up until a week ago, Joseph was home in Gainesville, Florida, and he had planned to fly in his mother from Houston to be with him, his wife and two daughters. Then the Eagles signed him last Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO