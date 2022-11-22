Eagles’ Nick Sirianni praises the next man up for doing the ‘dirty work’ after Dallas Goedert’s injury

The Washington Commanders have designated quarterback Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz was placed on injured reserve with a broken finger following the team's win over the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and has been out since. This now begins the team's 21-day window during which it can activate Wentz to the active roster. Otherwise, the Commanders must return him to injured reserve by the end of that period.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO