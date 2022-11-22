Eagles’ Nick Sirianni praises the next man up for doing the ‘dirty work’ after Dallas Goedert’s injury

Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Falcons release receiver Bryan Edwards, sign Frank Darby
The Falcons released wide receiver Bryan Edwards on Thursday, less than a year after acquiring him from the Raiders.
Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
Chiefs Week 11 Snap Counts: The Tight End Game
Implementing 13-personnel looks was one of Kansas City's keys to success in Los Angeles.
Commanders designate Carson Wentz (finger) for return to practice
The Washington Commanders have designated quarterback Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz was placed on injured reserve with a broken finger following the team's win over the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and has been out since. This now begins the team's 21-day window during which it can activate Wentz to the active roster. Otherwise, the Commanders must return him to injured reserve by the end of that period.
WATCH: Easton, Phillipsburg football starters and seniors introduce themselves before No. 115
Thanksgiving morning has arrived. In a matter of hours, Easton and Phillipsburg will clash for the 115th time on the football field. Before kickoff, get acquainted with the Red Rovers and Stateliners by watching the videos in this post. The seniors and starters from each team introduce themselves and reveal their favorite athlete.
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Eagles coaching staff needs to climb out of play-calling funk
Most franchises in the NFL would be ecstatic to trade places with the Philadelphia Eagles right now. At 9-1, the Eagles have used good defense and excellent quarterback play to get off to one of the best starts in franchise history. While excitement and positivity should run rampant in Philadelphia,...
Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs
For the second time in three weeks, the quarterback is in concussion protocol.
Dion Dawkins questionable with ankle injury, Josh Allen throws another red zone INT
The Bills lost linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury before halftime and they opened the second half without one of their offensive starters. Left tackle Dion Dawkins did not get on the field during the team’s first offensive possession of the third quarter. During the drive, the Bills announced that Dawkins is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
Jets' Zach Wilson conundrum; Travis Kelce the greatest tight end ever?
What a difference a week makes. Last week, around Thursday, I had just about every New York Jets fan in my life telling me about the road trip they were making to Foxborough, where once and for all, they'd see their beloved Jets get the best of Bill Belichick in his building. The streaks were real. Droughts, really. Thirteen straight regular-season losses to the Patriots; 13 straight regular-season losses in New England.
