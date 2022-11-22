Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
KOMO News
Seattle cardiologist shares Thanksgiving tips to avoid heart problems
SEATTLE — As we enter the holiday season, the hustle and bustle can take a real toll on our hearts. A local cardiologist said she typically sees an increase in heart problems this time of year. The holidays are time of celebration and also a time of excess that can have deadly consequences.
KOMO News
Seattle's proposed budget doesn't include gunshot detection technology
The Seattle City Council is less than a week away from finalizing its budget for next year. Right now, it doesn't include gunshot detection technology. It's something Mayor Bruce Harrell has been pushing for, at a time when the city is seeing a jump in gun violence. “I’m shocked. I’m...
KOMO News
Over a week remains for Seattle residents to voice crime-related concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Public safety concerns can vary across Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, and a survey capturing people’s perceptions is one way to help city officials prioritize limited resources. The 2022 Seattle Public Safety Survey closes on Nov. 30, so people have just nine days left to participate and have their voices heard.
KOMO News
Outreach workers say resource event could draw in new homeless clients
TACOMA, Wash. — In the middle of a homeless crisis, staff with a Pierce County nonprofit said they are seeing a lack of clients coming forward to get housing and other help. An event next week called Collaboration for a Cause will try to make those connections and get people back on track.
KOMO News
Consumer Reports: Ways to digitize your family memories
SEATTLE — There is a good chance you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends this holiday season. But what about all the old prints, slides, or those home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box?. It’s time to go digital!...
KOMO News
Jayapal asks FTC to investigate Albertsons-Kroger merger
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is the latest elected official to voice opposition to the proposed Albertsons-Kroger merger. “If these two giants merge, I am deeply concerned about the resulting effects on competition in the grocery industry,” the Seattle Democrat said at a press conference in West Seattle Monday. Albertsons already...
KOMO News
Starbucks to close last stand-alone Capitol Hill location next month
SEATTLE, Wash. — Starbucks is closing a store on Capitol Hill in December over reported safety issues like theft, drug use, and even assault. Workers are fighting back, claiming the coffee giant is retaliating against the store that was the first to unionize in Seattle. “Starbucks has made it...
KOMO News
Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools
Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
KOMO News
Wednesday expected to be busiest Thanksgiving travel day at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE — The busiest travel days of the year are here. Whether it’s by land, sea or air, hundreds of thousands are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in western Washington this year. The number of people flying through Sea-Tac International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and...
KOMO News
Woman hit with 3 car break-ins in 2 weeks in Seattle's University District
A woman in Seattle has had her car targeted by prowlers three times in just over two weeks, and the last two break-ins occurred when the vehicle was empty. Abby Thorpe moved into Seattle's University District neighborhood at the end of September and doesn’t have a parking space in her complex so she has often left her Chevy Malibu on Pasadena Pl NE, which is free and just a couple of blocks away.
KOMO News
SPD updates employee policies on tattoos, jewelry, hair styles, gender language
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD), which has struggled to replace officers who have left the office, updated its employee policies regarding tattoos, jewelry, hair styles and gender language in efforts to widen its applicant pool. The department said the employee appearance section in its manual was last...
KOMO News
King County reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season
KING COUNTY, Wash. — An elementary school-aged child in King County died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. According to Seattle and King County's public health department, the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020 flu season. There have been previously reported adult flu deaths in Washington state already this flu season.
KOMO News
Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter mall expects heightened security for Black Friday
Safety is top of mind for Black Friday shoppers and police departments ahead of the busy holiday season. Tukwila's Westfield Southcenter mall is expecting a heightened security presence in anticipation of large crowds, and following recent violence in the area. “We do have extra emphasis patrols in and around the...
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
KOMO News
Highline Public Schools looks for new solutions to clean air in classrooms
SEATTLE, Wash. — From healthy meals to physical activity, there is so much that goes into a good learning environment. One of the most important things children need is something they can't even see, and that's clean air. Seattle's Industrial District neighborhood, Interstate-5, and Sea-Tac International Airport all sit...
KOMO News
Four killed in Snohomish County plane crash identified
On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office identified the four men killed in a small plane crash in Snohomish County last week. The four people on board the single-engine Textron 208B have been identified as 49-year-old Nate Lachendro of Gig Harbor, Wash. 33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle, 67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kan. and 52-year-old Scott Brenneman of Roy, Wash.
KOMO News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Aurora Ave
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a driver who is suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian early Monday morning. Officers responded to reports of a person in the road in the 1600 block of Aurora Ave N around 3:15 a.m. The 21-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
KOMO News
Men involved in Renton shopping center shooting were coworkers
RENTON, Wash. — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Renton both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Renton police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County Medical Examiner's Office has not publicly identified the men, KOMO News has confirmed both worked at Boeing's 737 manufacturing plant.
KOMO News
State patrol asks public for help finding Tacoma hit-and-run suspect
TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help finding a suspect who drove off after crashing into another driver on Nov. 11 in Tacoma. According to WSP, the hit-and-run suspect crashed into a 63-year-old Tacoma man, seriously injuring him, before fleeing. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound I-5 approaching the exit for I-705 around noon.
KOMO News
Redmond Animal rescue Motley Zoo closing next month
REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond animal rescue is being forced to shut its doors next month after the city found serious structural issues in the rescue's building. J'me Thomas, the executive director of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, said the city, which owns the building, found the issue while they were working on the air conditioning and determined that the structural issues with the building are not fixable.
Comments / 0