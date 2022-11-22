A woman in Seattle has had her car targeted by prowlers three times in just over two weeks, and the last two break-ins occurred when the vehicle was empty. Abby Thorpe moved into Seattle's University District neighborhood at the end of September and doesn’t have a parking space in her complex so she has often left her Chevy Malibu on Pasadena Pl NE, which is free and just a couple of blocks away.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO