ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

It’s surprisingly easy to connect your favorite video game controllers to your Mac

By Justin Pot
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qf1CV_0jJo3VDI00 Maybe you'd prefer a controller to a keyboard. Hello Lightbulb / Unsplash

I love playing games on my Mac, but can’t stand sitting at my keyboard after a long day of writing internet articles. I’d rather plug my laptop into my TV and play from my couch.

And the good news is that the latest macOS, 13.0 Ventura, makes this a lot easier. For the first time, there’s a dedicated gamepad section in the System Settings, complete with the ability to remap buttons and even create profiles for different games. You can connect the controllers that pair with every current gaming console (XBox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch), and most other Bluetooth and USB controllers should also work. This setup lets you game without the keyboard, whether you’re playing retro titles with the ultimate emulation app , you’ve downloaded a few favorites from Steam, or you’ve bought games from the App Store.

How to connect controller to your Mac

If you’re connecting a wireless controller, head to the Bluetooth page in System Settings .

You will need to pair your controller, a process that will work a little differently depending on which controller you have. It’s particularly confusing if you’re using a console controller, so here’s how to connect the ones you’re most likely to have:

  • Nintendo Switch Pro controller : There’s a tiny, unlabeled connect button on the top of the controller, to the left of the USB-C charging port. Press and hold this button until you see it in the “Nearby Devices” list on your Mac.
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con : You’ll find the minuscule sync button on the side of each controller, between the SR and SL buttons and below the indicator lights. Press and hold this until you see the Joy-Con on the “Nearby Devices” list on your Mac. You’ll need to connect both controllers—they will be used as a single controller system-wide, and can’t be used separately.
  • PlayStation 4 and 5 DualShock controllers : Press and hold the PS and Share button at the same time, then look for your controller in the “Nearby Devices” list on your Mac.
  • XBox Series X/S controllers : Press and hold the connect button , which has three radio waves next to it, then look for your controller in the “Nearby Devices” list on your Mac.

Note that to use the controller with your console again, you will need to re-pair it with the console. If you choose to go back to gaming on your Mac after that, you’ll have to re-pair it with your computer. It’s tedious, so keep this in mind.

[Related: Video gaming is for everybody now. Here’s how to get back into it. ]

Other Bluetooth controllers should work, although some older console controllers may be problematic. For example, I couldn’t get a Wiimote to work, but I could plug in a PlayStation 2 controller using a USB adapter without difficulty.

After connecting, you should be good to go. Any game that supports gamepads should work with the device you connected, or at the very least offer the controller as an option in its settings. I tried this with a few indie games and was delighted.

And the nice thing is that the “home” button, which most gamepads offer, will open up the Games folder on your Mac’s Launchpad. From there, you can pick a game without touching your mouse or keyboard. It’s a nice touch.

You can customize your controllers on MacOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UFzH_0jJo3VDI00
There’s no rule that says you have to play with the buttons the designers gave you. Justin Pot

If you want to customize your gamepad by, say, changing which buttons do what, you can. Head to the Game Controllers section in System Settings , where you’ll see every game controller you’ve connected and whether or not they’re currently hooked up.

Click Identify , and that specific controller will vibrate. Click the controller to reconfigure which buttons do what. You could, for example, switch the “A” and “B” buttons, if you prefer playing games that way.

You can make these changes system-wide, if you like, or you can create individual profiles for any games you play regularly that you want to create specific configurations for. This makes it possible for you to customize your layout for a specific game—useful when a game doesn’t organize the buttons in a way that makes sense to you.

All this means you have a lot of power to configure your controllers to work just the way you want them to, which should make for much more relaxed Mac gaming sessions. Maybe I’ll finally manage to finish the last level of Celeste.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily

Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
Gear Patrol

5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Apple finally rolled out its Emergency SOS via satellite service that allows anybody with an iPhone 14 (any model) to send for help if they're off the grid. There were a ton of early deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that went live. And, according to The Verge, there are fresh rumors that Sonos will be announcing a bunch of new gadgets next year.
Digital Trends

How to download apps on an LG smart TV

An LG smart TV has a lot to offer — whether it's the top-tier contrast and black levels of the world-class OLEDs or the intelligent webOS platform — but one of the best parts of owning an LG smart TV is the ability to personalize your TV experience with apps. If you're not the type who's interested in a separate set-top box streaming device, with an LG TV, you can download, delete, and update any apps of your choice so your favorite services are in one place — on the TV itself. If you're a new user struggling to download apps on your LG smart TV, here's a simple guide to help you get started.
CNET

Unlock Your Computer's Hidden List of Wi-Fi Passwords

The first time you set up your home Wi-Fi network, you connect all of your devices to the internet, like your phone and laptop, and then probably never really think about your password. That is, until a friend or family member comes over and wants to hop on your internet.
Polygon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M copies in spite of performance complaints

Nintendo said Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies within the first three days since the Nintendo Switch launch. The games were released Nov. 18, and have since reached the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” This is in spite of a launch that’s been marred by a number of serious performance and graphical issues.
TheStreet

Amazon Ends a Key Alexa Feature

Amazon’s Alexa personal virtual assistant has been available to help customers since 2013. Technology that connects to your phone and or other devices seems like something right out of Star Trek, but it won't take you to warp speed and into a neighboring galaxy. Amazon’s Alexa can control smart devices and other learned tasks through additional apps, though.
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
ZDNet

What is a smart TV, and which are the best?

Technology is always evolving, especially for the top TVs on the market. It seems like everything is "smart" these days, but what does that really mean? Smart TVs employ the Internet for far greater capabilities than your old-school television, and a smart TV can be an invaluable addition to your smart home.
Polygon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet picnic exploit makes it easier to hunt shiny Pokémon

I’ve never had the patience for hunting for shiny Pokémon, but luckily now I don’t have to. Shiny Pokémon are super rare versions of Pokémon that appear with a different color scheme. Generally speaking, your odds of running into a shiny Pokémon are around 1 in 4,096. But now fans have discovered a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exploit that makes it incredibly easy to catch one in under an hour, and it requires no special items.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Airplay iPhone, iPad or Mac

Airplay allows you to share media from one of your Apple devices to other compatible devices. However, it can be quite inconvenient when your iPhone or iPad randomly connects to a TV or Macbook without your intention. Airplay connection is established with the help of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection when...
Ars Technica

3D for everyone? Nvidia’s Magic3D can generate 3D models from text

On Friday, researchers from Nvidia announced Magic3D, an AI model that can generate 3D models from text descriptions. After entering a prompt such as, "A blue poison-dart frog sitting on a water lily," Magic3D generates a 3D mesh model, complete with colored texture, in about 40 minutes. With modifications, the resulting model can be used in video games or CGI art scenes.
Engadget

The Morning After: UK competition regulator investigates Apple and Google's mobile dominance

Apple and Google’s domination across the mobile internet is under scrutiny again. Earlier this year, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was consulting on a possible probe into Google and Apple's dominance in the mobile phone market. Now, the regulator has announced it received "widespread support" for its proposals and has launched a market investigation into the two tech giant's "duopoly" in cloud gaming and mobile browsers. The CMA noted that Apple and Google have a "stranglehold" over mobile device operating systems, app stores and browsers, with 97 percent of UK web browsing in 2021 on either Apple- or Google-owned browsers.
NME

‘The Callisto Protocol’ developer says DLC death animations are not cut content

The 25 extra death animations in The Callisto Protocol‘s season pass are not content cut from the base game, developer Striking Distance Studios has stated. The developer found itself in hot water with fans after it announced the game’s season pass, which features a story DLC, the Outer Way Skin Collection, the Contagion Bundle which adds a permadeath mode, and the Riot Bundle – which will see players fighting off waves of enemies in “a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison.”
The Windows Club

The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken

If you’re unable to connect to the internet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer due to Wi-Fi problems, and when you run the Internet Connections Troubleshooter, you see the message The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken displayed in the Windows Network Diagnostics report, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
Popular Science

Unlock over 500 global channels and save over 90 percent with Early Black Friday Drops

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Did you know that there are over 190 different versions of Netflix? Other countries have access to exclusive content—with plenty of titles you probably haven’t seen. While you can’t be in multiple countries at once, there is a solution for accessing movies and shows blocked with your current account.
Popular Science

Popular Science

56K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy